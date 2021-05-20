Storms passing through on Saturday afternoon dropped little to some to heavy hail on various parts of Amery.
It was hit or miss with some areas around Lake Wappogasset and places near Highway 8 reporting snow-like small hail particles in during the afternoon.
Other spots saw pea to marble-sized ice pellets, while some saw damage causing hail take affect on plants, vehicles and roofs.
Hail is a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice that forms inside thunderstorm updrafts. Hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze. Hailstones then grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze onto the hailstone’s surface. If the water freezes instantaneously when colliding with the hailstone, cloudy ice will form, as air bubbles will be trapped in the newly formed ice.
Many residents said they saw “cloudy” or “foggy” icy air Saturday. Hailstones can have layers of clear and cloudy ice if the hailstone encounters different temperature and liquid water content conditions in the thunderstorm.
Hail falls when it becomes heavy enough to overcome the strength of the thunderstorm updraft and is pulled toward the earth by gravity. Smaller hailstones can be blown away from the updraft by horizontal winds, so larger hail typically falls closer to the updraft than smaller hail.
The fall speed of hail primarily depends on the size of the hailstone, the friction between the hailstone and surrounding air, the local wind conditions (both horizontal and vertical) and the degree of melting of the hailstone. It is possible for very large hailstones (diameters exceeding 4-inches) to fall at over 100 mph.
The largest hailstone recovered in the United States fell in Vivian, South Dakota, on June 23, 2010, with a diameter of 8 inches and a circumference of 18.62 inches. It weighed 1 lb. 15 oz.
Although Florida has the most thunderstorms, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming usually have the most hailstorms. The area where these three states meet – “hail alley” – averages seven to nine hail days per year. Other parts of the world that have damaging hailstorms include China, Russia, India and northern Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.