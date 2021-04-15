Jill Underly has defeated Deborah Kerr to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools.
The Associated Press called the race for Underly just before 9:30 p.m. April 6.
Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District and previously worked in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Carolyn Stanford Taylor served as state superintendent for the last two years after Tony Evers left the job when he became governor in 2019, but decided not to run for a full term.
Gregory B. Gill, Jr. defeated Rick Cveykus on the ballot for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III covering the northern half of the state.
Gill has served as an Outagamie County circuit court judge for the last 9 years. He was originally appointed to the position by former Governor Scott Walker and has since been twice re-elected.
After winning the election Gill said, “While I did not get 100 percent of the vote, from here forward, I will represent 100 percent of the citizens,” Gill said. “I will do so in a manner which demonstrates kindness, compassion, and fairness for all. It is an honor to be in this position and again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Position
Candidate
Total
State Superintendent
Jill Underly
526,286
Deborah Kerr
386,392
Court of Appeals Judge District 3
Rick Cveykus
94,513
Gregory B. Gill, Jr.
115,090
town of alden - wards 1-4
Alden
Keith Karpenski
354
Alden
Ted J. Johnson
248
Greg Frost
230
Mike Riley
142
town of Apple river - wards 1-2
Apple River Town Board Chairperson
Kerry Bryan
65
Apple River
Justin Duncan
90
Ansel Johnson
90
Chad King
108
Don Rehberg (write-in)
18
Apple River
Janice Carlson
167
town of balsam lake - Wards 1-2
Balsam Lake Town Board Chairperson
Paul Gydesen
159
Balsam Lake Town Board Supervisor
Donald L. Ellefson
160
Michael D. Patterson
133
town of beaver - ward 1
Beaver Town Board Chairperson
Than Yeske
125
Beaver
Jeremiah Mewes
107
Sabrina Evenson
88
Beaver
Wendy Coleman
124
Beaver
Roxy King
123
town of black brook - wards 1-2
Black Brook Town Board Chairperson
Erik Heningsgard
168
Black Brook
George Fowler
161
Black Brook
Dale Wood
163
Black Brook Town Clerk
Sally Pickard
173
Black Brook Town Treasurer
Cindy Nelson
170
town of clayton - ward 1
Clayton Town Board Chairperson
William Vanda
145
Town Board Supervisor
Arling “Ole” Olson
137
Roger Olson
134
Clayton
Trcy LaBlanc
154
Clayton
Deborah Elmer
150
town of clear lake - ward 1
Clear Lake
Arthur Bergmann
124
Clear Lake
Richard Buhr
123
Larry O. Reindahl
107
Clear Lake
Janelle M. Johnson
124
Clear Lake
Jenifer Cockroft
126
town of garfield - wards 1-3
Garfield
Ed Gullickson
193
Garfield
George Stroebel
158
Don Mork
174
Garfield
Sue Knutson
209
Garfield
JoAnn Erickson
209
town of lincoln - wards 1-4
Lincoln
Jay Luke
260
Lincoln
Ace Carlson
209
Richard Waterman
248
Lincoln
Richard Timm
268
village of balsam lake - wards 1-2
Balsam Lake Village President
Kathy Poirier
109
Balsam Lake Village Trustee
James Duncan Jr.
88
Kellie Flaherty
87
Rod Preble
72
Mark Gudim
60
village of clayton - ward 1
Clayton Village President
Jennifer Bergmann
36
Joe Berghammer
51
Clayton
Jason D. Anderson
60
Cassie Robinson
44
Cris Casarez
53
Karrie Drinkman
65
village of clear lake - wards 1-2
Clear Lake Village President
Roger A. LaBlanc
141
Clear Lake
Village
Michael Flaherty
109
James H.
128
school board of amery
Amery
Char Glenna
980
Keith Anderson
946
school board of clayton
Clayton
Shanna Roe
99
Jeremy Grosskreutz
141
Rebecca Mumm
128
school board of clear lake
Clear Lake
Christy Kobernick
277
Nettie Groat
265
school board of unity
Unity
Victoria Studtmann
462
Sheryl Holmgren
483
Kelly Kamish
450
