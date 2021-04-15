Jill Underly has defeated Deborah Kerr to become Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools.

The Associated Press called the race for Underly just before 9:30 p.m. April 6.

Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District and previously worked in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor served as state superintendent for the last two years after Tony Evers left the job when he became governor in 2019, but decided not to run for a full term.

Gregory B. Gill, Jr. defeated Rick Cveykus on the ballot for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III covering the northern half of the state.

Gill has served as an Outagamie County circuit court judge for the last 9 years. He was originally appointed to the position by former Governor Scott Walker and has since been twice re-elected.

After winning the election Gill said, “While I did not get 100 percent of the vote, from here forward, I will represent 100 percent of the citizens,” Gill said. “I will do so in a manner which demonstrates kindness, compassion, and fairness for all. It is an honor to be in this position and again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Position

Candidate

Total

State Superintendent

Jill Underly

526,286

Deborah Kerr

386,392

Court of Appeals Judge District 3

Rick Cveykus

94,513

Gregory B. Gill, Jr.

115,090

town of alden - wards 1-4

Alden
Town Board Chairperson

Keith Karpenski

354

Alden
Town Board Supervisor

Ted J. Johnson

248

Greg Frost

230

Mike Riley

142

town of Apple river - wards 1-2

Apple River Town Board Chairperson

Kerry Bryan

65

Apple River
Town Board Supervisor

Justin Duncan

90

Ansel Johnson

90

Chad King

108

Don Rehberg (write-in)

18

Apple River
Town Treasurer

Janice Carlson

167

town of balsam lake - Wards 1-2

Balsam Lake Town Board Chairperson

Paul Gydesen

159

Balsam Lake Town Board Supervisor

Donald L. Ellefson

160

Michael D. Patterson

133

town of beaver - ward 1

Beaver Town Board Chairperson

Than Yeske

125

Beaver
Town Board Supervisor

Jeremiah Mewes

107

Sabrina Evenson

88

Beaver
Town Clerk

Wendy Coleman

124

Beaver
Town Treasurer

Roxy King

123

town of black brook - wards 1-2

Black Brook Town Board Chairperson

Erik Heningsgard

168

Black Brook
Town Board Supervisor 1

George Fowler

161

Black Brook
Town Board Supervisor 2

Dale Wood

163

Black Brook Town Clerk

Sally Pickard

173

Black Brook Town Treasurer

Cindy Nelson

170

town of clayton - ward 1

Clayton Town Board Chairperson

William Vanda

145

Town Board Supervisor

Arling “Ole” Olson

137

Roger Olson

134

Clayton
Town Clerk

Trcy LaBlanc

154

Clayton
Town Treasurer

Deborah Elmer

150

town of clear lake - ward 1

Clear Lake
Town Board Chairperson

Arthur Bergmann

124

Clear Lake
Town Board Supervisor

Richard Buhr

123

Larry O. Reindahl

107

Clear Lake
Town Clerk

Janelle M. Johnson

124

Clear Lake
Town
Treasurer

Jenifer Cockroft

126

town of garfield - wards 1-3

Garfield
Town Board Chairperson

Ed Gullickson

193

Garfield
Town Board Supervisor

George Stroebel

158

Don Mork

174

Garfield
Town Clerk

Sue Knutson

209

Garfield
Town
Treasurer

JoAnn Erickson

209

town of lincoln - wards 1-4

Lincoln
Town Board Chairperson

Jay Luke

260

Lincoln
Town Board Supervisor

Ace Carlson

209

Richard Waterman

248

Lincoln
Town Treasurer

Richard Timm

268

village of balsam lake - wards 1-2

Balsam Lake Village President

Kathy Poirier

109

Balsam Lake Village Trustee

James Duncan Jr.

88

Kellie Flaherty

87

Rod Preble

72

Mark Gudim

60

village of clayton - ward 1

Clayton Village President

Jennifer Bergmann

36

Joe Berghammer

51

Clayton
Village
Trustee

Jason D. Anderson

60

Cassie Robinson

44

Cris Casarez

53

Karrie Drinkman

65

village of clear lake - wards 1-2

Clear Lake Village President

Roger A. LaBlanc

141

Clear Lake

Village
Trustee

Michael Flaherty

109

James H.
(Pete) Cogbill

128

school board of amery

Amery
School Board

Char Glenna

980

Keith Anderson

946

school board of clayton

Clayton
School Board

Shanna Roe

99

Jeremy Grosskreutz

141

Rebecca Mumm

128

school board of clear lake

Clear Lake
School Board

Christy Kobernick

277

Nettie Groat

265

school board of unity

Unity
School Board

Victoria Studtmann

462

Sheryl Holmgren

483

Kelly Kamish

450

