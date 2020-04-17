Like many things that seem to be constantly changing, in person voting for the April 7 in the State of Wisconsin saw what seemed like a four hour ping pong match Monday; going back and forth as Wisconsin’s election swung from one extreme to the other. Now, some claim they did not receive absentee ballots in time while others say they got them back with “undeliverable” stamps on them.
Governor Tony Evers postponed Tuesday’s voting only to have the State’s Supreme Court overrule him. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-2 late Monday afternoon to block Evers’ executive order to postpone the election until June 9. In an expedited ruling, the court rejected the Evers’ contention that it was his constitutional duty to protect the safety of the state’s residents and thus postpone in person voting.
Also Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to overturn a lower court decision made last week to give Wisconsin voters more time to receive and send mail-in absentee ballots during the chaos of the election. Under the ruling, ballots had to be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off in person by 8 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic left many areas facing poll worker shortages and election officials across the state were scurrying to mail out thousands of the unprecedented 1.2 million ballots requested.
Voters who requested mail-in ballots but had not yet received them had a decision to make between not voting and going out during the current catastrophe.
A spokesman for the United States Postal Service says an investigation is underway into the claims of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin.
U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) sent Inspector General (IG) of the U.S. Postal Service Tammy Whitcomb a letter Thursday, urging the IG to investigate reports of irregularities involving absentee ballots for the election held on Tuesday, April 7. A portion of the letter said, “Unfortunately, there have been numerous accounts from the state that USPS failed to fulfill that critical function for some voters. According to an April 8th report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the account of a state legislator, three tubs of absentee ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were discovered in USPS’s Milwaukee processing center after polls closed on Tuesday. In addition, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission has requested that USPS investigate the failure of batches of absentee ballots requested on March 22nd and 23nd to be delivered to voters. Finally, the Village of Fox Point reports that USPS returned to them multiple batches of unsent absentee ballots and they were unable to obtain an explanation from their local post office as to why they were not delivered to the voters who requested them,” the senators wrote. “We are concerned there may be more examples, and request that you promptly open an investigation to determine the cause of these failures, which appear to have disenfranchised many Wisconsin voters.”
In response, Bob Sheehan, the Communication Specialist for the USPS Lakeland District, which covers most of Wisconsin, said, “We have been made aware of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and are currently conducting an investigation into the claims. At this time we do not have additional information to provide on this issue. It is important to note that throughout every election cycle, the U.S. Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail. The United States Mail system serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner.”
In Amery, 1,471 voters appeared on the Poll List before the April 7 election started and they received 40 new registered voters for the City.
