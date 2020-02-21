According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 7:41 a.m., the Office Dispatch Center received a call of a one-vehicle rollover on 220th Street, a half-mile south of Hwy 8, in the Town of St. Croix Falls.
A Sport Utility vehicle was northbound on 220th Street, lost control on icy roadways and entered the east ditch. The SUV rolled over and struck several trees. EMS arrived shortly after the reported accident and attempted life saving measures. A Juvenile passenger of the vehicle received fatal injuries. The teenage driver received life-threaten injuries and was air lifted to Regions Hospital, where they died as a result of injuries. Both occupants did appear to be wearing their safety belts. Icy roadway conditions are likely a factor in this accident.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was Lakes Area Ambulance, St. Croix Falls First Responders, St. Croix Falls Fire, St. Croix Falls Police Department, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In a statement Polk County officials said, "We extend our sympathy to the families of this tragic incident. Our community mourns the loss of these two fine students."
The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Names of the persons involved in the crash will be released at a later date.
