Soon, the iconic clock of downtown Amery will be removed due to downtown construction. During Amery’s meeting of the City Council, April 7, the Mayor opened with a comment asking for residents to consider making a donation. “We are going to work with a restorer out of St. Paul to start out with, to see what he has to say. It is going to go back up. We could have it sandblasted and painted for a very reasonable amount. To restore the actual clock mechanism, which will last another 10-20 years, would be nice. If anyone is interested in donating monetarily on this project (it is not in the city budget) it would be greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Paul Isakson.
In other business, reorganization of the Common Council and other governing bodies took place.
The President for the Committee of the Whole title was first to be brought up. Rick Van Blaricom said he was fine with doing it as he conducted the last meeting.
Tim Strohbusch said, “With no disrespect to Rick, I would like to nominate Chad Leonard. The reason behind it is that,” with a pause Strohbusch finished, “There is a reason behind it.”
Van Blaricom then seconded the nomination and it passed unanimously.
Isakson said there is a vacancy on the Library Board since Wendy Dietrich is leaving and two vacancies on the Board of Appeals.
He said he had received suggestions for the Library Board position and that he had reached out to some others as well and was waiting to hear back. “So we will leave that vacant for the time being,” he said. Jennifer Tyman has agreed to another term and Sarah Flanum will continue her role as the City Council Representitive.
Isakson said if anyone was interested in being on the Board of Appeals, they could fill out the application on the website. Ed Flanum was approved for a term.
The Board voted to approve the following individuals to terms on the Planning Commission: Mike Karuschak and Julie Riemenschnieder. Also on the Planning Commission are: Mayor Isakson, Linda Millermon, Paul Shafer, Stan Proden and Dane Lyon.
The Board of Review is made up of the Mayor, City Clerk/Treasurer and one Alderperson from each City Ward. It was decided it would be Leonard from Wards 1 and 2 to replace Riemenschneider.
It was approved for Roger Waterman and Peter Waggoner to have their terms renewed on the Airport Commission. Also approved was Bill Offner.
Approved for Tourism were Tom Hartmann, Dave Forrest, Julie Riemenshnier, Paul Shafer and Patty Bjorklund.
Nick Waterman was approved as Safety Coordinator.
