The Wisconsin Department of Justice as issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Balsam Lake, WI.
Silver Alert issued statewide for Mary Dotson, 74, White, Female, 5'2" 120 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair. Last seen wearing Dark slacks and a black and white horizontally striped shirt. Last seen at approximately 11:30am on 4/1/2020.
Left her secondary home in Balsam Lake driving a 1999 Toyota Avalon 4-door, brown in color, with Iowa plates: AIS239. Possibly driving to her home in Algona, Iowa or her daughter's home in Woodbury, MN.
