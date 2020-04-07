Like many things that seem to be constantly changing, in person voting April 7 in the State of Wisconsin saw what seemed like a four hour ping pong match Monday; going back and forth as Wisconsin’s election swung from one extreme to the other.
Governor Tony Evers postponed Tuesday’s voting only to have the State’s Supreme Court overrule him.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-2 late Monday afternoon to block Evers’ executive order to postpone the election until June 9. In an expedited ruling, the court rejected the Evers’ contention that it was his constitutional duty to protect the safety of the state’s residents and thus postpone inperson voting.
Also Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to overturn a lower court decision made last week to give Wisconsin voters more time to receive and send mail-in absentee ballots during the chaos of the election. Under the ruling, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off in person by 8 p.m.
So now what? Voters have the option to visit election sites Tuesday. Dilemmas with the situation include that the COVID-19 pandemic has left many areas facing poll worker shortages and election officials across the state have been scurrying to mail out thousands of the unprecedented 1.2 million ballots requested.
Voters who requested mail-in ballots but haven’t yet received them will have a decision to make between not voting and going out during the current catastrophe.
“Thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe,” Evers said in response to the ruling. "In this time of historic crisis, it is a shame that two branches of government in this state chose to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility for the health and safety of the people we were elected to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.