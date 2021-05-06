“We have been asked to work on the meth epidemic,” said Polk County Board of Supervisor’s Chair, Chris Nelson, as he introduced Dan Barr from Wisconsin Counties Association. Barr gave a presentation regarding options for methamphetamine analytics resolution.
Nelson said he had been wondering how they should deal with the meth epidemic and said it is not just a Polk County issue, but also a State of Wisconsin issue. He asked, “How do we create successful resolutions that will get broad support?”
Chad Roberts, the General Government Division Director of Polk County, gave a presentation regarding the methamphetamine epidemic in Polk County.
Roberts spoke about the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC).
The Mission of the CJCC is to collaborate between stakeholders to improve the effectiveness of Polk County's criminal justice system.
Roberts said the CJCC was a three-legged stool made up of the staff of the county, state and tribal offices and nonprofits/Non-Governmental organizations. “Without all those groups working together, you do not have a comprehensive CJCC. It is a collaborate effort,” he said.
Roberts gave a brief rundown on meth itself. He said meth is in the amphetamine class of drugs. Amphetamines tend to intensify happiness, increase activity levels, reduce hunger, are highly addictive and illegal without a prescription.
“The addiction is real, it is not just psychological,” said Roberts.
He said physical effects meth takes on the body include hollowing of the mouth, cardiovascular and renal dysfunction.
Neurological/psychological effects include psychosis; severe agitation and addictiveness that leads to substance abuse disorder.
The withdrawal and relapse risks with meth are higher than other substances. Roberts said meth treatment is very long. “That is what makes the struggle with recovery so difficult,” Roberts said. He also said it was hard to get over the stigma of being a methamphetamine user.
He said aftercare is the biggest piece to the recovery puzzle.
Meth has many epidemiological impacts on communities. With families, it can be multigenerational. It can lead to child neglect and separation from children.
It takes a toll on the economy from a reduced workforce and monies used for prevention, enforcement and treatment.
Environmentally/public Health wise, meth houses are toxic and children can be exposed skin to skin.
Socially, meth causes increased crime and causes reputational harm and reduced cohesion.
Roberts believes intervening at a young age when children are experimenting with alcohol and marijuana is important, as he believes they are “gateway drugs.”
Arrests in Polk County in 2017 saw 247 alcohol offenses, 37 marijuana and 53 for synthetics (which includes meth). 2018 saw 272 for alcohol, 35 for marijuana and 57 for synthetic. 2019 saw 323 for alcohol, 55 for marijuana and 70 synthetic.
Roberts said there are various ways for Polk County to help with the meth epidemic. They can lobby for a proposal to extend BadgerCare to incarcerated persons and lobby for mental health/substance abuse treatment options in/near Polk County.
They can support diversion programs, jail “reentry to society programming (including treatment options) and aftercare.
The Polk County Board can also communicate to constituents what the County is doing about the meth problem and communicate how substance abusers can seek help before their situation gets worse.
