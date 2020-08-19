The "Summer Thursdays" Concert Series happens at 6:00 pm June, July & August at the scenic Michael Park Pavilion in downtown Amery, WI.
“Once again we are happy to invite you to a very special concert in one of the most beautiful spots around,” says Woody McBride, MOTO coordinator. “Bring your lawn chair, some snacks, then spread out, respect COV19 standards and relax to great music."
One of the highlights of the Summer Thursdays Season is this week with the famous Oldies Group “The Memories”. This event is sponsored by The City of Amery.
For more than 40 years The Memories have entertained audiences across the country. With their unique harmonies and great songs, this Wisconsin-based duo is made up of Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens.
Performing at fairs & festivals, community concerts and company & corporate events – The Memories continue to deliver a show has been described as “Music, Laughter and Wonderful Times.” These guys are true pros. You hear it in their voices and see it with the way they connect with each and every audience they perform for. If you enjoy music and showmanship done right, then you are going to enjoy The Memories.
The 2020 season finalé is on August 27 with area favorite The Gitbacks!!! 1950’s, 60’s & 70’s. More information at https://www.facebook.com/thegitbacks/
This series is produced by Genius of Fun Events & Production. Geniusoffun.com
Please contact mcbridewoody@aol.com to submit your artist requests for 2021. Thank you to our sponsors, guests and community members for making another great year possible.
