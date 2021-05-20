Behind Amery’s Class of 2021 are an array of memories, before them lies all of their dreams. Within them they have everything they need for success, despite around them a world nobody ever could have imagined.
While the graduation class previous to them saw nearly everything cancelled, the Class of ’21 was fortunate to have many activities take place tailored to the strange circumstances of the past 14 months.
Class of ’21 member Paighton Tyman said things went better than she expected this year, especially after the switch to virtual learning last November. “Honestly, when the school board decided to shut us down back in November due to COVID-19, I didn’t expect to return to school. I had thought to myself, ‘This is it. It’s over now, and you got sent home your last day of senior year with COVID.’ The mandates have been difficult to adapt to, but I think in the long run, whether you agree with them or not, they were beneficial to having a mostly ‘normal’ school year.”
She made the most of things. “My expectation going into my senior year was to enjoy it as much as possible. I joined a new sport, I met new people and I can say that so far I really have enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would,” Tyman said.
Classmate Nick Hahn said, “Going into Senior year, I was very nervous about working through new responsibilities. Juggling college applications, scholarships and car payments sounded exhausting; I thought I was going to get burnt out, like some of the upperclassmen before us. However, I had heard that being a senior meant less stress in classes. Classwork was going to slow down, and I would have more time to focus on new challenges like financing a future education and working more hours after school.”
“This school year, we also had the added worry of quarantine. I was hoping we would be able to do in-person classes for the whole year, but I knew we most likely wouldn’t. My hope was that school would be safe enough to attend in the later half of the year, or we would at least be able to attend graduation. I was equal parts excited and fearful for my Senior year,” Hahn said.
“The number one lesson I feel COVID-19 has taught me is enjoy what things we still can do even with a pandemic going on. The athletics we’ve had this year weren’t what everyone had wanted, but it was still better than having no season. It was also nice to actually be in a classroom, because as much as I don’t like coming to school, I’d rather come to school and see people rather than sit alone behind a screen at home for class,” Tyman said.
Hahn said, “After being out of school for half a year, our class has a unique appreciation for human connection, compassion, and togetherness. Before COVID-19, sitting in a classroom was a luxury we didn’t know we had to appreciate. With the threat of quarantine looming over us, we have been taught to value the time we have in person.”
He said, “Our senior year was much more fun than I thought it would be. Planning for college was a huge project, but I got to take interesting elective classes and stay in school for most of the year. The classwork did not slow down as much as I anticipated, but it has been manageable. Although there was a brief quarantine in November and December, it certainly wasn’t worst-case scenario. I feel very grateful to be part of this year’s class and not last year’s. It was nice to see my friends again after being stuck in quarantine for months. Interacting in-person was much better than online.”
Being the second “Class of COVID” wasn’t always easy. “One thing that I wish was different about this year would probably be that I would want COVID to not exist. I think the virus has made people extremely cautious (which why weren’t we concerned with other people’s germs before?) and has also forced a lot of people to pick sides and dislike those who don’t agree with you,” said Tyman.
“I wish the high school didn’t lose so many chances to perform as a band. Pep band has been one of my favorite parts of band in the past, and I was sad to see how few opportunities we had to play,” said Hahn.
He said his high school experience has helped set him on a path towards independence. “By giving us new responsibilities and opportunities to express our interests, the staff of AHS have prepared us for our new lives after high school. We have been taught how to tackle the responsibilities of finance, how to fill out applications, and to pursue careers that interest us,” said Hahn.
Tyman is not sure her high school experience has prepared her for the future in all the ways it could have, but it has taught her to enjoy the little things. She said, “In four short years, it will all be over and there’s no going back. High school gives you grades, colleges gives you grades, but neither of those grades give you the memories, friends and some opportunities that the real world will require one day.”
When asked, “What is the one thing you will remember most about your high school experience,” Hahn responded, “The moments where I have seen hard work pay off. Performing in concerts and parades, finishing art projects and winning scholarships have provided some of the most exciting and satisfying memories. However, the friends I have made on the track to these finales are unquestionably the best part of my high school experience. In 20 years, I hope to still be in touch with all of them.
What does he believe makes their graduating class unique? “I believe that our graduating class holds some of the school’s most inspiring and promising students. I feel proud to be a part of a group who has grown to have such a respect for ourselves and each other’s accomplishments,” said Hahn.
Tyman agreed with Hahn’s sentiments. She said, “I think what makes our graduating class unique is that everyone is so different in their own way, but somehow we all still manage to work together when it comes down to it.”
Tyman’s advice for next year’s seniors is, “Don’t sit there whining about what you’re missing out on, but appreciate what you do have. COVID-19 has taken a lot away from all of us, but if you don’t appreciate the things you still have and can do, you wouldn’t appreciate what you’re missing out on anyway.”
Hahn’s advice is, “Apply for everything early; jobs, colleges, scholarships etc. The more time you have to map out your options, the less stressed you’ll be. The less stressed you are, the more time you’ll have to enjoy the best year of high school.”
Tyman said she is most excited about moving out of Amery and meeting new people and trying new things. “I am not saying I hate living in Amery or that I dislike the people, but I do want to see new things. Eventually, I’d come back to Amery. It’s really not a bad place to be,” she said.
Tyman plans to attend CVTC-Eau Clair for Radiography.
Hahn plans to go to college to obtain a four-year degree in Creative Writing.
