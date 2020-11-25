It is doubtful there is a single person who hasn’t been affected by the challenges of 2020. COVID-19 has left a variety of impacts on people. Although, nobody’s stories are exactly the same, one thing many can agree on, is in a time when so many people are struggling, a positive attitude is everything. Even in times of trouble, there is always something to be thankful for, someone to be grateful for and reasons to feel blessed.
The Tyman family, Damon, Jen, and children Paighton, 17; Garret, 16 and Ethan, 12 have all recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. It has interrupted their work, schooling, sports and everyday life in general.
During quarantine they have started tuning into the television show, “This is us.”
“As some people who followed this show know, they understand the joy and struggles of a family that is far from perfect. This family has a connection that can get them through the hardest of times and this is where we see our family and our friends coming together in times of need for one another,” said Damon.
He said, “While we watch our country get decimated from this pandemic, we struggle with the realities of all of it. Some firmly believe this a cause for concern for all, while others are steadfast on the belief that this is a political ploy, a "plandemic" if you will.”
Throughout the pandemic, the Tyman family erred on the side of caution, Damon works in a very busy retail food outlet, and he has had challenges to keep clear of the crowds, Jen works at a Community Center, where the most vulnerable come to visit and Paighton works at a nursing home where the virus has been the most deadly.
Many times the Tymans asked themselves, “Do we know anyone who has this?”
This question does not need to be asked anymore as within the past two weeks, all five members of their family have tested positive.
Damon said, “Eight or so months into this, it does appear that this is running out of control. You can believe what you like, fake news, extended drama, paranoia etc... We have always thought though, with our positivity that we could reach a person once in awhile.”
Jen said, “To be completely open and forthcoming, our family has been stricken with this virus, ALL of us. To pull back the curtains of transparency...we are thankful that we all are doing ok. With that being said, even through our precautions this found our front door and hit us hard. Disregarding this message is your entire right, but take it with this...What would our motivation be? We all have had varying degrees of symptoms of such achiness, chills, fevers, nausea, headaches, loss of taste and smell and fatigue, one day you feel good the next not so much. We understand that this virus affects people in many different ways and that everyone is not going to have positive outcome, we just wanted to share our story with you.”
In closing Damon and Jen said, “We put this plea towards our family, friends and community...please take this seriously and stay safe this holiday season.”
When Eric Plath proposed to Meaghan Pietz October 31, 2019, they started planning a large wedding in Duluth, Minnesota at the Greysolon Ballroom. “We had everything booked a year in advance from photographer, band, all the catering and had our 200+ guest list finalized,” said Pietz.
Like many other couples planning weddings during the past year, COVID-19 reared its ugly head and changed original ideas.
Pietz said, “By June, we accepted we would be having a socially distanced wedding, with everyone masked, and only 25% of our original guest list. Since we first heard of the pandemic, we made the decision that no matter what, we would be married December 20th, 2020.”
Last week, their 25% wedding guest list went to 25 people. “We counted our parents, grandparents, and siblings and continued to plan our wedding with our 25 closest.” she said.
Pietz said this week, that 25 went to 0 until December 18th, which is two days before their wedding. They will have to make their final plan two days before they say “I do.”
Wedding planning was not the only part of Pietz’s life in which COVID-19 took a major toll. She is a stylist at Clear Lake’s CB Styles, which was closed for a time last spring.
“CB Styles has always been a family salon. That means while your color is processing, we might sneak in a couple little boy haircuts or a quick style for your neighbor. We’ve always tried our best to accommodate all our clients at the most convenient time. However, the safety of our clients is our top priority, which means limiting the number of clients in the salon and “sneaking in” and “a quick style” are no longer things we can offer,” said Pietz.
“We’ve appreciated the patience of our clients during these times and we’ve appreciated their support. We were shut down for eight weeks, and we don’t want to be shut down again. So we will continue to do what we need to do to stay open, including limiting our number of clients and asking each of them to wear their mask,” she said.
“Last spring, I was worried what would happen with a two week shutdown; that two week shut down turned into eight weeks. Once we reopened, we made a three month plan of how to stay open. I was worried how my clients would react to decisions we made as a salon to stay open. We are now on month six of our three-month plan and I’m still worried how clients will react to the decisions we’ve made to stay open. My worries haven’t changed since last spring when this all started, the difference is I didn’t think I would still be worrying,” Pietz said.
Someday she will loom back at these crazy times. When asked how she would describe the times someday to her grandchildren, Pietz said, “I’ll remember wearing masks. I’ll remember everything constantly changing from day to day. I’ll remember it affected everyone. It wasn’t just one bride, or one salon or one high school graduate. It affected everyone. Professional athletes couldn’t play sports; actors couldn’t continue their TV series and millionaire performers couldn’t be seen live. It didn’t matter who you were; it affected everyone.”
In closing Pietz said, “Despite everything, we are grateful for this new outlook on life. Though our wedding may not be as we once imagined, we may not be able to include the guests we hoped would attend or the reception with the food, the dancing, the music and the cake we spent time choosing. We know our marriage will STILL be complete without all those things and for that we are grateful.”
Pietz and the rest of the staff at CB styles are also grateful for the support from their community.
Dr. Marty Rimestad and his wife Wanda saw their lives change six years ago when Marty was diagnosed with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) in 2014.
Marty has leg weakness so it’s difficult to walk. He uses a walker and wheelchair. Wanda retired from the School District of Amery in 2018.
Life took another change this year with COVID-19.
Before the pandemic they were able to welcome friends and family for meals or visits in their home. Thursdays, Marty would go out for lunch with his buddies. Fridays, Marty had lunch with friends and spent the afternoon painting in his friend’s studio. Wanda said, “He has continued to have these outings as his friends are super safe until recently – he is too weak to go out. His friend is now coming to our home so Marty can finish his painting.”
She said, “Once a month, we would take my brother (who lives in a group home in Stanley) on an adventure and also visit my mom. I feel very helpless as they are both lonely and we are limited in what we can do.”
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were already quite isolated due to the progression of his disease and its limitations. A caregiver had been coming two mornings a week to run errands with Marty and give us both respite care. From March to August, we had no help. As Marty’s health declined this summer, we knew that we had to enlist some assistance. Marty is now receiving hospice care. We are so blessed to have these competent and compassionate people come into our home- and are grateful to them and their families for the sacrifices that they make in order to safely care for their patients,” said Wanda.
There have been a variety of frustrations during the pandemic. Marty said the isolation has been hard. He has missed being able to hug his kids and other family members. He has also felt frustration with people not wearing a mask because he feels it is a science issue.
“It’s a time when our family and many others with declining health conditions could use closeness,” said Wanda.
Wanda belongs to a Caregiver Support Group and they all miss their face-to-face gatherings. “Many of our members were already isolated, so we had to come up with other methods to care for each other. Our amazing facilitators call us regularly and offer information regarding online webinars and ways to cope. Their advice is to reach out if we need resources or help problem-solving,” said Wanda.
Wanda shared a message from one of her caregiver friends who cares for her mom. She is struggling being separated from her mom. “Not being able to help her arrange her room, help her with her knitting, writing cards, comfort her when she is sad. I miss the physical presence. Wondering if her decline is just the disease or if it’s related to being separated from me and her family,” she said.
Despite the circumstances, she is thankful for the wonderful place she is living, the loving care that she is receiving and that she seems to be happy overall. “I am thankful for the support of friends and family and for technology that allows us to connect and for treats delivered to my door,” she said.
The Rimestads feel thank, grateful and blessed as well. “We have taken advantage of the warm weather and physical distancing to welcome friends and family safely in our yard or driveway. We celebrated Braeden’s graduation from UW-Madison with a staggered, socially distanced party in our yard while he celebrated with his friends in Madison,” said Wanda.
As a family, the Rimestads have participated in a weekly Zoom visit with their children where they have cooked a meal together, played a few games and celebrated birthdays from their homes.
“We (our kids and Marty and I) knew that we wouldn’t be able to be together for the holidays, so our children planned a safe and memorable “Rimestad Rocktoberfest” -a family weekend in our yard,” Wanda said.
With many frustrations, the Rimestads feel they have even more reasons to feel blessed. Wanda said, “We feel very blessed as aside from caregiving needs, we have all our basic necessities. Our children all have jobs and they’re not sick.’
“We try to use local businesses with curbside pickups or deliveries and appreciate their cautiousness. Marty’s barber Eli has even cut his hair a few times in our driveway.’
“My membership and participation in Amery United, its book club and the Books & Brews book club gives me a chance to deepen relationships and focus on things I enjoy. The Stower Trail is close by which allows for fresh air and exercise.’
“We have a great network of friends and neighbors that offer grocery pickups, post office runs, and other errands that we are unable to do.’
“Marty and I feel the need to help others as well and have been able to find ways to safely do that.”
