“The headline on the newspaper could read ‘Amery stops recycling’ and that is not the case,” said Amery City Council member Chad Leonard when conveying his thoughts on the importance of residents understanding the changes being made to the city’s current recycling practices. “We are changing the transportation model of the recycling from your home to its ultimate destination,” Leonard said.
The big blue recycling bins; where they should sit and what Polk County intends to do with it’s recycling program all play a part in how the City of Amery is handling their current recycling decisions.
Last January, county fees began being imposed onto Waterman’s Sanitation when they dropped recycling off at the Polk County recycling center. Discussions have been held on how to handle the new fees. Ultimately it has been decided Amery residents will have to temporarily bring their own recycling to the blue bins, currently located behind the Amery Fire Department, for Polk County to pick up.
The Amery City Council is currently looking at new locations for the blue bins. Removing them from the current location would provide for more parking for those using the Cattail Trail. Dick Waterman of Waterman Sanitation told the council that two locations might even be nice.
“We are not stopping recycling, we are just temporarily stopping having us pick it up,” said Waterman.
“We just need an interim position on this for now until we see what the county is going to be doing,” said council member Eric Elkin. He also emphasized the importance of recycling education for how to properly handle your recyclables.
Once Polk County makes a decision on their plans with the recycling center, the Amery City Council and Watermans can come to an agreement how to handle pick up in Amery. This could include single stream pick-up bins and charges for only those who choose to have their recycling picked up at their homes.
