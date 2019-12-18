Residents around Amery reported seeing a flash of light in the sky above the city Sunday night. By noon Monday, rumors of UFOs were swirling. Maybe it was Santa testing out the new lights on his sleigh before his big trip next week?
It turned out to be neither. Christine Ouellette, Xcel Energy Senior Media Relations Representative, confirmed a fuse blew on Keller Avenue that created some momentary outages to customers Sunday night. “So basically, equipment failure created the light and sound and then the subsequent outages,” said Ouellette.
Its not the most exciting story, but it is a pretty reasonable explanation. Xcel employees worked on damages throughout the day Monday.
