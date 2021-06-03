Enjoy great live music outdoors and social distancing at Michael Park
“Once again we are happy to invite you to a very special concert and entertainment series in one of the most beautiful spots around to listen to live music,” says Woody McBride, Summer Thursdays coordinator. “Bring your lawn chair, get some snacks onsite, then spread out, respect COV19 standards and relax to great music."
Thursday June 3, 2021, the annual “Hope Alive” Community Church Music event kicks off the 2021 Amery Summer Thursdays Concert Series with music, free community meal, family fun and games.
The "Summer Thursdays" Concert Series happens at 6:00 pm June, July & August at the scenic Michael Park Pavilion in downtown Amery, WI. The Amery Police Department and Farm Table Foundation is co-hosting three kids movie nights this year as well which will be fun for young people and families.
The City of Amery supports the summer series financially along with other local sponsors. A special thanks goes out to The City of Amery Public Works Crew and to BrickFire Street Kitchen Food Truck which help make these events happen.
For many years The Hope Alive concept hosted by area Amery churches have entertained audiences with worship music and offerings of music, food, games and family fun.
This series is produced by Genius of Fun Events & Production. Geniusoffun.com
Facebook link to series: https://www.facebook.com/Amery-Summer-Thursdays-Concerts-at-Michael-Park-Pavilion-108093007649987
Complete schedule for 2021
June 3 - Amery Church’s HOPE ALIVE Worship Music and Family Fun, free community meal & games
June 10 - Back to the 1960’s with THE GIT BACKS!
June 17 - Kids MOVIE 8:30 pm - The KARATE KID 1984
June 24 - Pat Donohue & The Prairie Home All Stars
July 1 - SEAN & IAN OKAMOTO Folk Music Legends
July 8 - USA’s #1 Tribute Show to JOHNNY CASH!
July 15 - MOVIE 8:30 pm - STAR WARS Rise of Skywalker
July 22 - 1970’S BBQ & SOUL NIGHT with SAWYERS DREAM
July 29 - THE MEMORIES - Classic Hits & Comedy SHOW
Aug 5 - Rock & Country Superstar CHRIS KROEZE! Solo show
Aug 12 - YACHT ROCK and Jimmy Buffett Tribute Night: Pirates, Guitars & Beach Front Bars
Aug 19 - Kids MOVIE 8 pm - ABOMINABLE 2019
Aug 26 - Season Finalé: STRINGSMITHS Bluegrass
COV19 Safety Plan - Spread Out - Free Masks - Have Fun!
