The latest updates on lawsuits concerning the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) were shared by Polk County’s Corporation Counsel, Malia Malone at June’s meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
Malone explained there are two different actions. She said the first is a lawsuit where the Friends of SSLST are suing the Wisconsin DNR. “We intervened and we had a hearing on that last week. Yesterday with Judge Vlack, we had I guess what you would call a small victory.”
Malone said the issue in that case is the January 6 letter saying the County complied with the terms of the MOU and whether or not that letter is the final decision of an agency (DNR) that would give the Friends of SSLST standing to sue the agency.
“Our position and the DNR’s position is it is not a final determination because it didn’t do anything. The County Board then later passed the plan itself. The Friends of the Stower in that particular case argued that they should not have to respond to our motion to dismiss the action. We do not think it is a decision right for review. The DNR also filed a motion to dismiss,” said Malone.
She said, “The Friends wanted to delay saying the DNR should file their massive record first, then argue about it. Judge Vlack said, ‘No.’ the County and DNR are allowed to move to dismiss this action now and the Friends need to respond to the motion to dismiss. Now it is set on the briefing schedule.”
The second action is the direct action where the Friends of SSLST is suing Polk County. It is also set on a briefing schedule. Malone said, “It looks as if Judge Vlack is attempting to ensure, by the way he scheduled, that any decision will ultimately come before the October 1 deadline of the very first equestrian season.”
Malone said with the briefing schedule set the way it is, their hope is that a resolution comes before then.
Polk County Chair Chris Nelson said they will continue to update the County Board on the situations.
