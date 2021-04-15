“Thanks for letting us rip up your main street,” said Engineer Eric Barclay to the City Council April 6, which was received with giggles.
“We know it is an inconvenience, so thanks for your cooperation with it this far,” he said.
Barclay was present to speak about a change needed for the storm sewer located on Maple Street (east) portion of the Keller Avenue project, which would change an existing order with a price of 2,943,940.00 up by $39,355.00 more dollars.
“As things happen with construction, things come up and we were doing a final review of our plans and we noticed something was not quite right in the intersection of Maple Street,” said Barclay.
He said they decided to take another look at the storm sewer in the area and found the storm sewer was only eight-inch pipe going up Maple Street and it actually requires and 12-15 inch pipe, depending on the area.
“Tying a 15 inch pipe into an eight inch pipe can create some problems and can potentially cause flooding,” he said.
They decided the best way to fix it was to continue the pipe further down Maple Street and provide extra paving, which increases the original price.
Barclay said, “As professionals we really did not feel good about tying in to an eight-inch storm sewer.” He said eight-inch storm sewer is not standard anywhere anymore. 12-inch is about a minimum.
He said they decided not to do the curb and gutter as it really did not need to be done and it would save some money.
Council member Tim Strohbush asked why the manholes were so expensive?
Barclay responded it was because it is a 96-inch concrete manhole with pipes coming in from all directions. “At the surface you see a 27-inch piece of metal, but below that is an eight-foot hole,” said Barclay.
He said, “By doing this you are getting a little extra storm sewer up Maple Street and you are ensuring Keller Avenue’s storm sewer functions correctly in the future.”
