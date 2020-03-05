Jonathan Richie
Burnett County’s Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen pleaded no contest in a Dane County Courthouse last week to disorderly conduct.
Last year, Steffen was charged with misdemeanor theft – false representation in Dane County. However, that charge was amended County disorderly conduct.
The statute for county disorderly conduct states, “Whoever, in a public or private place, engages in violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, unreasonably loud or otherwise disorderly conduct under circumstances in which the conduct tends to cause or provoke a disturbance is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.”
Steffen was ordered to pay a fine of $330.50 to the Dane County Clerk of Courts office within 60 days of his plea Feb. 19. The charge is not a misdemeanor, it is an unclassified forfeiture which is not a criminal offense but similar to a traffic ticket.
According to the criminal complaint, Steffen attended a conference held by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and there was confusion about reimbursement Steffen had submitted.
An investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed Steffen lied on his reimbursement to hide that he was staying in the same room with a colleague.
Steffen has been ADA in Burnett County for two years.
