Many have heard of sinking ships, but have you heard of sinking lifts? Amery’s newest lift station has caused a few headaches.
Lift stations are used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow and/or when the use of gravity conveyance will result in excessive excavation depths and high sewer construction costs.
Amery’s new lift station is being installed at Memorial Drive. Eric Barclay of MSA shared there are a few minor issues at the lift station site primarily due to poor soils in that area.
He said local talk of the lift station “sinking” may not be the best way to phrase it. “I would say more likely that it has ‘settled’ some due to consolidation of the soils below the base,” said Barclay.
Precautions were taken to set the station on a firm base with about 24” of stone below the lift station base, wrapped in a geotextile fabric.
Barclay said, “I fully expect that it will not continue to ‘sink.’ However, out of caution, we have contacted a geotechnical engineering firm to come and confirm whether the lift station has fully settled, or whether it has the potential to settle more yet. That will be happening in the very near future.”
During the lift station installation process an extraordinary amount of sawdust was found in the location.
“As for the sawdust, we can’t be sure. What I can say is that according to old illustrations of the City circa 1929, there was a creek/channel in this area that connected South Twin Lake to the Apple River and had a pond between the two near the current intersection of Harriman Avenue and Memorial Drive. From the illustration, it appears STH 46 used to have a bridge to go over this channel. At some point between 1929 and 1947 it seems that bridge was removed in favor of a culvert, the stream re-routed, and the small pond filled,” Barclay said.
According to “The Early Years of Amery” document on the City’s website, in the late 1800’s/early 1900’s a sawmill and woodworking factory sat on the site of the present day American Legion Hall. With Amery having a rich history as a logging town and knowing that a sawmill operation sat very near to this location, Barclay’s hunch is that some of the extra sawdust and unusable parts of trees ended up as part of the fill that was used when the channel was rerouted. “And now we’re finding them in our excavations,” he said.
Another theory from a local township official is a number of roads were built over swamps or wet areas, and a system was created where they would use freshly felled trees and lay them crossways under the beginnings of a road, and it seemed to last pretty well. He said this was in part because the trees never really rotted, because they were under the roadway, so they never saw oxygen. They called them “Corduroy Roads” and they were pretty common around the area. The sawdust could possibly be a byproduct of the Corduroy system.
