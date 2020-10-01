Standing ovation given for donations

Giving is not just about making a donation; it is about making a difference. The generosity from many throughout the community of Amery is making a difference for the students of the School District of Amery. Recent donations were approved during the Regular meeting of the board for September.
Accepted were a donation of $7,456.94 from the Amery Lion’s Club, which was raised at their 11th annual City of Lakes tournament, a donation of $3,000 from Michael and Mary Masterson and a donation from WESTconsin Credit Union of $231 to the District for the purchase of school supplies for students. A special thank you was given to Jim Richison for coordinating this donation. They also accepted a donation from Because There’s No Place Like Home of school supplies and a donation from 3M, who donated 1,500 of their Command hooks to be used in lockers and classrooms for students to store their face coverings. A special thank you went to Ashley Emerson for coordinating the donation. The district accepted a gift from Faith Family Church, which donated $250 to the district to be used toward COVID expenses.
Hundreds of masks have been donated through the Lien Elementary mask drive. They gave thanks to all who have donated so far, including: Diane Amans, Jo Everson, Marilyn Swanson, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Jenessa Hall.
School board member Keith Anderson said he believed the donations deserved a standing ovation and round of applause, other board members and attendees unanimously agreed.
In other business, all administrators agreed in their reports that it has been wonderful to be back in school and things are running smoothly.
A substitute teacher pay rate increase was approved to move from $116/full-day and $58/half-day up to $125/full-day and $62.50/half-day. In the 26 schools that make up CESA 11, Hudson tops the list for substitute pay at $200/full-day and $100/half day. Durand-Arkansas school district pays the least at $95/full-day and $47.50/half-day. Amery’s increase is the first in approximately three years and makes them competitive with the neighboring districts of Baldwin-Woodville, Unity, Clear Lake and Clayton.
Athletic Director Jeff Fern shared the attendance restrictions due to COVID-19. He said the guidelines are as follows:
Football: Each player receives 4 season tickets to use at home/away events*
Soccer: Each player receives 4 season tickets to use at home/away events
Volleyball: Each player receives 2 season tickets to use and home/away events.*
* Passes cannot be used at Ellsworth and Prescott. These districts are not allowing away fans for football and volleyball (They do not offer soccer).
Face coverings are required at all indoor events. For outdoor events, face coverings are required to gain admittance into the facility and highly recommended when fans cannot socially distance.
As far as student sections, the section is limited to students in grades 9-12. Students may attend home events without obtaining a season ticket from a player, but students must wear a mask while in the student section, both indoors and outdoors.
If students do not comply, they will be eliminated from the section at future events.
In personnel action New Employees/Athletic Contracts were approved for
Jessica Anderson, Megan Marquand and Sophie Porter as Assistant Clubhouse teachers.
Resignations accepted were Jessica Anderson, Clubhouse Assistant Teacher; Levi Busse, 7th Grade Basketball Coach and Lisa Inlow, Academic and Behavior Support Paraeducator.
Retirements approved were Kathy Hyden as a Clubhouse Assistant Teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.