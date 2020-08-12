Republican Rob Stafsholdt will face off against Democratic incumbent Patty Schachtner for the 10th Senate seat in the November election.
Stafsholt defeated Cherie Link in the August 11 Primary.
Currently, Stafsholt is the representative of the 29th Assembly District. He did not seek reelection for that seat, choosing Senate instead.
Stafsholt is a lifelong resident of St. Croix County who won with 12,563 votes over Link’s 6,828.
In Polk County, Stafsholt received 3,273 votes over Link’s 1,674. He won in almost every municipality except for Centuria’s Ward One, where Link had 33 votes over his 32 and Milltown’s Ward One, where the two tied with 49 votes a piece.
According to a statement issued Tuesday night, Stafsholdt said, “It was a lively Primary Election, and I’m both humbled and encouraged to have this strong show of support from voters across the district. This seat is Republicans’ best pick-up opportunity in November, and I’m committed to leading the charge to make that victory happen.”
Voters will decide November 3, 2020.
