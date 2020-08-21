Socially distanced event takes place at Faith Community Church parking lot August 28-29
Thursday, August 13, 2020 – (Hammond, WI) St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity will host a pop-up ReStore event, Friday and Saturday, August 28-29 in the parking lot at Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Volunteers and donations are needed. The Pop-Up ReStore will accept donations Wednesday and Thursday, August 26-27 at the church. Items accepted include construction materials, lawn & garden supplies, furniture (pre-approved), tools and other home items. Appliances, electronics, chemicals, clothing, mattresses and other soft goods are not able to be accepted.
“Like many nonprofits, we are working to be part of a community resource for so many families who are being affected by this pandemic right now, said Executive Director Kristie Smith. “We have had many people ask how they could donate items they’ve found they no longer need during the stay-at-home measures implemented in response to Coronavirus. This Pop-Up sale will help us build resources for safe and affordable housing in Pierce and St. Croix County. By hosting the event in the parking lot at Faith Community Church, we will be able to safely space items and utilize social distancing measures so our neighbors feel safe coming out to support the sale.”
SCV Habitat closed it’s Roberts ReStore location last fall. The organization is building resources to begin new housing opportunities in the Spring of 2021. More information about volunteering, donating items and dates for the Pop-Up Restore are online at https://scvhabitat.org/news-and-events and by emailing community.outreach@scvhabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.