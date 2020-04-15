St. Croix River Visitor Center and Fairy Falls Day Use Area Closed
St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. The St. Croix River Visitor Center, located in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was scheduled to open on April 13 and is closed until further notice. In addition, the Fairy Falls Day Use Area, located near Stillwater, Minnesota, is closed to public use until further notice.
Outdoor spaces, including river access locations, will remain open to provide healthy options for the public as long as it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance. Groups are limited to 10 people or less. Group campsites will have a maximum capacity of 10 people.
To protect public health and safety, all visitors to the Riverway are encouraged to
- Avoid popular areas during peak hours. If an area is crowded, search for a location with less people.
- Park only in designated areas.
- Take your trash with you when you leave.
- Stay in your local area.
- Avoid high risk outdoor activities.
- Avoid visiting the Riverway if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates at www.nps.gov/sacn, or @StCroixNSR on Facebook.
