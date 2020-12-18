Parents and educators gathered at a special session of Amery’s Board of Education December 9 to share their feelings about a return to in-person learning for students. After opinions were relayed, the Board voted unanimously on two items; to continue 4K-12 remote learning through December 23 and to modify the learning model transition plan matrix put together prior to the start of the school year.
There were a variety of attendees who shared their feedback during the Community Comment portion of the meeting. Thoughts varied and brought up a number of points including the fact that the Board had already changed the Matrix one other time since its inception; the questioning of if sports were allowed, why in-person schooling couldn’t be allowed, rising COVID-19 numbers and the effects of virtual learning on students and families.
Kate Weisenbeck, Middle School Counselor and Becca Pierson, Student Success Coordenator 4k-5, spoke on behalf of several members of the district’s Pupil Services team and said many people in the community are experiences toxic stress due to the pandemic. “We have witnessed a large number of staff and parents under duress due to the unpredictability and perceived lack of safety,” said Pierson.
Weisenbeck said, “Tonight’s message is not about recommendations to the Learning Model Matrix, but rather a reminder of the trauma sensitive culture our district is committed to. While Polk County continues to have levels identifies as critically high, now more than ever it is important to show the strength and leadership of our district by following through with philosophies for which we have committed. Many of our staff, students and families have been deeply and personally affected by COVID-19. Creating a sense of safety, especially during this health crisis is critical. Regardless of any potential changes, we are urging you to take the principals of trauma and informed care into your highest consideration.”
Middle School teacher Danielle Macholl said, “We as parents and educators want nothing more than to have everyone back inside the walls of our school buildings. However, we are not in ordinary times and know this is not currently possible. Consistency is critical in times like this for our staff, students, families and community. We believe that another change in the learning model transition plan would seriously jeopardize the integrity of the School District of Amery, as well as the health and safety of all.” She said distance learning is not ideal or easy, but it can be accomplished and done well.
During her comment time, parent April Boe said, “Back in August when the board was looking to approve the matrix, one member brought up the idea of creating it based on numbers building by building, instead of district-wide. At that time, I personally thought that would have been a great way to move forward as what happens in one building can be different than the other buildings. The very district Amery built the Matrix off of, Hudson, did in fact move forward with a building-by-building matrix. Ultimately though, the board decided against this and the matrix was approved as is. I believe that decision is partly why we are in the very situation we are in tonight. Sitting in on a Special board meeting, fighting for our kids and their right to be educated in-person by the very professionals in this room who do it best-our teachers.”
Parent Jeri Cook said, “Last week I was happy to see a small step to allow athletics. In my life, that was the first step in getting back to normal. We need a goal (to get back to school) date, to show the kids they are valued, their education is valued, just as much as all of the other schools in our area. With your current matrix, there is no hope. If the risks are so high, how come the other 15 or so schools have some sort of in-person instruction? Do they feel the risks are so low and the benefits are so higher of being in-person? My special education son has had no services for 15 days and who knows how many more?”
Board member Keith Anderson said they were there that night to try to come up with a plan that was comfortable for everyone. “Its hard to do that without finding somebody not happy with decisions,” he said.
Board member Dale Johnson said, “I look at my role as a board member to represent the community.” He said he had received had received a lot of communication from community members both in support of returning to in-person and those in support of remaining in virtual.
Ultimately the board asked district principals what timing they felt was best for returning to in-person or partial in-person learning. Feedback was that after Christmas break would be best so teachers could prepare and so parents had time to make the decision on whether they wanted to send their kids back or sign up for full virtual.
The board agreed. Matrix numbers were tweaked and a new chart was shared with district families the following day.
Using the updated matrix and the expected COVID-19 numbers on December 30, Elementary and Intermediate School students will likely return to school for face-to-face instruction after Christmas break, Monday, January 4, 2021.
Middle and High School students will likely be in an A/B Hybrid model OR face-to-face on Monday, January 4.
If students are in a Hybrid model, students in Cohort A would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and students in Cohort B would attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.
