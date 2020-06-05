The School District of Amery’s Board of Education met for a second time within two weeks. The meeting saw the cancellation of Summer School and the opening of Club House child care.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “I apologize for the short notice, but as you probably well imagine, this has been a very fast moving target; the whole Coronavirus topic.” He explained when the Board previously met a week and a half prior; they had not received any guidance from the Department of Health Services (DHS) or CDC on handling Club House, Summer School or any events taking place after July 1.
In a release sent to district families, Doerfler said the Wisconsin DCF and DHS both recommend that child care facilities be reopened; therefore, June 15, the Clubhouse will reopen for child care. The District has been working with the Wisconsin DCF to implement changes to our Clubhouse to create a safe environment for our students and staff. Those who are registered for summer care have been contacted by Clubhouse director, Mrs. Hutton, about these new safety procedures.
Summer School for the district has been canceled as the Wisconsin DHS recommends that summer activities that gather children in one place for academic or enrichment purposes be postponed or canceled. Following this guidance, Amery’s Summer School enrichment classes, academic classes and swimming lessons are canceled for 2020.
The Board took no action on events and activities scheduled for July and August.
They decided to table this topic until there is further guidance from the State.
Other areas covered in the release sent to families were Driver Educations, which will offer two virtual sections over the summer. Behind-the-wheel training is currently on hold due to safety concerns for our students and the district instructor.
Meal pick up for families will continue through Aug. 10.
Meal pick up will move to the Intermediate School beginning June 15. Pick up times will continue to be 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. every Monday.
Amery Schools continue to accept requests for meal pick up – sign up at www.amerysd.k12.wi.us.
If you are signed up for meal pick up and no longer plan to use the service, please notify the school nutrition office at (715) 268-9771 ext. 359 or email nelsons@amerysd.k12.wi.us.
Amery High School Graduation is postponed until Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. There will be modifications due to concerns of safety for the class of 2020 and those in attendance. By July 1, more information will be provided to district seniors and their families about graduation.
In terms of what the fall will bring, most is still unknown. The 2020-2021 school year has had recommended changes from the Wisconsin DHS and CDC to the traditional format of school to improve the safety and well-being of students and staff. Doerfler said, “We will follow this guidance where it is reasonable and practicable. Our goal is to create a school environment where everyone is safe, but also where learning can occur.”
The status of fall sports will be determined by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA). The School District of Amery will follow the guidance of the WIAA. There has not been any direction to cancel fall sports.
