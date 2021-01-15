While some people have gotten their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, others have questions about the availability for those who do not work in health care or emergency services.
Polk County Health Department recently published updated information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution on the county’s website. The new COVID-19 Vaccine
includes information about:
• An approximation of when residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine
• What to do after you have been vaccinated
• Where to find more information about the COVID-19 vaccines
The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee determines the order in which groups of people receive the vaccine. Vaccines will be available to every resident of Polk County who wants one and will take place over the course of three phases. Polk County is currently in Phase 1A. Groups in Phase 1A are outlined in the Wisconsin-specific recommendations for who should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Phase 1:
Phase 1A: Health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities
Phase 1B: Essential workers
Phase 1C: Residents 65 years or older and individuals with underlying health conditions
• Phase 2: Remainder of Phase 1 and critical and general populations
• Phase 3 Remainder of Phases 1 and 2 and critical and general populations
More information about the phases will be updated on the Polk County website when it is available. An announcement will be made when vaccines will be available to the remaining groups.
The vaccine safety process assures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Clinical trials are conducted with thousands of participants for each approved vaccine and are continuously monitored for safety. The COVID-19 vaccine comes in two doses. After receiving both doses, the vaccine has been shown to be 94-95% effective.
Where can I find more information?
The best place to find local information about vaccines is the COVID-19 Vaccine area of the Polk County website. The webpage will continually be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.