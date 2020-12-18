Until just a few days ago many were wondering if we would have a White Christmas. Amery saw four to six inches of early snow October 21, which melted fairly quickly, followed by above average temperatures. According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service (TCNWS) as of December 14, Amery has seen nine inches of snow. This is less than average, but does not set a record.
Representatives from the TCNWS said, “The main reason for the lack of snow is that our area has been between two jet streams, with one mostly to our north and the other mostly to our south. They waver back and forth, but for the most part, when an area is between the two jet streams, we don't get much precipitation. As for the rest of the winter, chances are a little higher than normal that we'll have above average snowfall in January and February, but there is no way to be sure at this point.”
Local snowmobile enthusiast Doug Johnson said the lack of snow has been rather disappointing. “My only miles, so far, have been ‘laps around the house’ last month when we got 6 or 7 inches. My machine is ready to go, but there is no place to go right now. I’m patiently waiting,” he said.
Johnson said the mild weather has had the benefit of making trail prep work go a little easier. He said, “Most of last year’s storm damage to our system has been repaired. Almost all crops are off the fields our snowmobile trails cross. I would have to say that 80 to 90 percent of our County trails are ready to ride putting us slightly ahead of where we usually are at this time. Club volunteers have had a very busy fall.”
He said, “The first bridge on the Amery end of the Cattail has been rejuvenated, thanks mostly to funding from our snowmobile and ATV funds and contracting coordinated by County staff. Project completed on time with a minimum of trail disruption. Job well done!”
Johnson shared the County Snowmobile & ATV Council added a couple of new pieces of equipment to their inventory of tractors, mowers, and groomers this year- a skid steer and a stump grinder, both of which have proven worthy of the expense.
“The Amery Snowmobile Club has been working closely with the Laurie Porter Family on the construction of a rest stop/warming area located on Porter property historically crossed by snowmobilers as a tribute to the late Laurie Porter and the significant contributions he made to the snowmobile community. Once our trails open for the season I’m sure a lot of people will enjoy the addition,” he said.
(0) comments
