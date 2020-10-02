Simonson brought on as new Director of Athletics Communications and Events

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Viterbo University Director of Athletics Barry Fried officially announced today the hiring of Emily Simonson as the Director of Athletics Communications and Events.
"We are very excited to welcome Emily to the V-Hawk family," commented Athletic Director, Barry Fried. "We were really impressed with Emily during the interview process. She brings a great combination of skills, experience, and enthusiasm for this position."
Simonson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2019 with a degree in Public Relations and Marketing. She then went on to the University of Georgia, where she received her Master's degree in Sports Management in 2020.
"This is a key position for our department that serves all of our 19 intercollegiate programs," said Fried. "I know Emily will thrive in this role. She's a hard worker, with a positive attitude and will be a great addition to our team."
Simonson brings years of experience from working in both DIII and DI athletics. During her time at UW-Eau Claire, she worked in the Blugold Athletic Department as a Sports Information Intern all four years. In the summer of 2017, she worked as a Public Relations Intern for the Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League. While working towards her Master's degree, Simonson worked in Facility Operations for the nationally-recognized Georgia Bulldog football team.
"I am extremely excited to join the Viterbo family," said Simonson. I am grateful to get to call La Crosse my new home. I would like to thank Barry and the search committee for their confidence in me to take on this position. I look forward to bringing the skills and knowledge that I have learned throughout the years and applying them to Viterbo Athletics."
Simonson is a 2015 graduate of Amery High School. She is the daughter of Michael and Peggy Simonson.
