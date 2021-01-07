Nick Silvis who started as a five-year-old “Lion” in Kindergarten has now earned his Eagle Scout Award by sprucing up the outside of the Amery Area Ambulance garage.
Silvis has thus far really enjoyed his time as a Scout. He said, “I enjoy camping with the troop; we do summer and winter camping. We have fun, cooking, swimming, fishing, hiking, climbing, biking and sometimes cliff jumping.”
He also participates in highway cleanup two times a year.
Silvis is looking forward to the Scouts going to sea base high adventure camp in March, where they will be snorkeling, shark fishing, tagging them, and learning about coral reefs.
Silvis has completed lots of Merit badges including; fishing, first aid, communication, reptile and amphibian study, family life, wildlife management, climbing, wood carving, Personal Management, citizenship in the community, nation and world and kayaking. “My favorites were basketry and swimming,” he said.
Silvis said, “I think being in Boy Scouts is really helpful because you learn a lot of skills like starting fires with flint and steel, tying knots, and being creative when you are in tough situations. Knowing first aid and how to keep our environment clean is also very important.”
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Since 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges and the Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout.
When it came time for the big Eagle Scout project, Silvis decided on landscaping for the Amery Area Ambulance Garage.
He said, “We had a team of about 16 adults, scouts and family that came out to help. I organized and instructed this team to till the ground, put in plants, lay fabric, edging and fill in with rock.”
“Also, we spray painted the fire pit cover with high temperature paint. The area around the fire pit is all bricked so we weeded all of it and I filled in the cracks with sand to prevent more weeds from coming up,” said Silvis.
He shared he decided on this project because it was brought up during a meeting and sounded interesting. “I enjoy being outside and normally help mom in her flower gardens,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.