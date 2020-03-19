Today, the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in St. Croix County. Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) has shared the following response.
“This is what we been preparing for here in St. Croix County. We know that this virus is easily spread and we expected a positive case to appear. I have been on the front lines to prepare our county’s emergency response plan with our EMS, and police and fire departments. I trust in the guidance of our Governor and all of our state agencies as they take action to mitigate the impact of this virus both on our public’s health and on our local economies.
In the coming days and weeks, our communities will be faced with many hardships but we are working around the clock at both the local and state levels to support all of our neighbors through this difficult time.”
Senator Schachtner encourages constituents to contact her office for resources and guidance at Sen.Schachtner@legis.wisconsin.gov. Additional information on the virus and regular updates from our state’s Department of Health Services can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm.
