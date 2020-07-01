The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is asking for any information someone may have concerning a missing rural Amery man.
According to a release from the department, Andre David Lyon, 40 was last seen at 1 a.m. on the morning of June, 28 2020.
During the early onset of the investigation, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office attempted to gain cellular phone information to attempt to locate Lyons. That information led the Sheriff’s Office to contact surrounding counties requesting assistance in attempting to locate Lyons, however, no further information was discovered.
During the course of this incident, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to this case found the Lyons had left a residence near the Polk / St Croix County line and was last seen traveling north bound on Hwy 35 in Polk County. Information was given that he was going to be traveling home, which is north of the City of Amery.
Investigations staff and patrol deputies scoured the area of routes possibly taken by Lyons, however, have been unable to locate him, or his 2000 Honda CBR900 motorcycle, which is yellow in color. He was also wearing a white helmet at that time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be aided in the search for Lyons by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with their fixed wing air craft.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that may lead to locating Andre Lyons. Please contact their Dispatch Center at 715-485-8300, if you may have happened to be in the Farmington or Amery area and had noticed a motorcycle traveling between those locations during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28th 2020.
A Facebook page has been created called “Help finding Andre Lyons.” According to the page, a search party is being set up for Thursday July, 2 2020 to start between 3-4p.m. More information on the search, as well as photos of Lyons and his motorcycle can be found on that page.
