High School Principal Josh Gould said they have been very busy at the school doing interviews to replace a number of staff. He said ACT results are in for the students and administration will get access in the next few weeks. The Forward Test for 10th grade Social Studies students took place Friday, April 9. Spring sports are starting this week and the school play, “Clue” took place April 9,10,11,16,17,18. A Master Schedule for 21-22 is being constructed. 9th and 10th grade ACT Aspire test will be April 22. Fine Arts Night is set for May 5 and Graduation is May 23.
The Amery Middle School has had a lot going on with much more to come. Pricipal Tom Bensen shared Middle School started last week. He said it is great to see the athletes excited for the season. Dr. Gehrig Williamson and Debbie Leschisin from Polk County Health presented on human growth and development to 8th grade students. Parents had to sign a permission form for students to attend. The middle school is toward the end of the testing schedule for the Forward State Exam. Hundreds of middle school artwork items will be displayed and the Middle School Choir and Band will perform several music pieces Thursday, April 22 starting at 6:30p.m. 6:30 Choir – 7:30 Band. It offers in-person and live streamed. Their 22nd Annual Spring Fling Event will happen April 26-30.
Intermediate School Principal Oralee Schock said the 4th grade music concert was held virtually Thursday, April 8. The Forward exam begins for students at the Intermediate School April 12 and runs through April 22. Beginning band sign-up for 4th graders will be held April 19 in the Intermediate School Gym. 5th grade virtual music concert will be held May 6.
Upcoming dates/events:
Warrior Walk-A-Thon May 10
Interstate Park for 4th grade May 21
Camp Wapo for 5th grade on May 25 and 26
IS/Lien Track Meet June 1
Cookout picnic June 3
AIM to Straight River June 4
Elementary School Pricipal Cheryl Meyer shared they are in the process of registering students for the 2021-2022 school year. 4K Preschool registration paperwork was sent out in early February. As of last week, they have 52 students registered. Last year at this time they had 58. Everyday registration paperwork trickles into the office. According to census data, they have approximately 22 families that haven’t responded to the school mailing, last year they had 14.
Registration and teacher request forms were sent out to all families in Kindergarten – Third grade. Families can register for Legacy, Montessori and Project Based Learning programs. Families registering for Montessori and Project Based Learning are placed in a lottery to fill open spaces. In addition, families can request teachers. All forms were due in the office by Monday, April 19 to be considered for the lottery or other program requests. This spring, faculty will be working in teams to make classroom placement decisions for the2021 -2022 school year. They will work to make decisions with as much information as possible about each individual child’s educational needs and strengths. In addition, the following criteria will be used for placement of students:
Numbers of students per class
Gender balance
Range of abilities
Special needs
Flexible grouping options
Student learning styles
Separation of students with behavior conflicts
Brad Baumgartner, Director of Pupil Services said the School District of Amery will seek continued funding from the Department of Instruction to support Mental Health initiatives. Amery accessed the School-Based Mental Health Grant throughout the last three years. The new application will be for continued funding for a subsequent 2-year cycle. Special thanks to Katie Johnson and Kate
