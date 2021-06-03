As has been the case for some months now, the mask policy was a popular subject during the public comment portion of the monthly meeting of the Amery Board of Education. Some parents are urging for the members of the school board to take a vote on the mask policy, as has been done in some other area districts. Although members of the community, members of the board and administration gave their thoughts on the policy at the latest meeting, no official vote was taken on the matter and Amery’s mask requirement stands through the remainder of the school year, although not during summer school.
High School teacher Donna Anich was the first to speak. She thanked the board and administration for getting everyone safely through the school year. “When the school year started, neither the school board, Dr. Doerfler, the principals or parents had a manual that said ‘In case of pandemic turn to page 43.’ I think we all know this was uncharted territory and as a teacher I appreciate all of the work that was put in for us to stay safe.”
She said she has been happy to have in-person learning and the kids have been wonderful about coming in and doing what they have been asked to do.
Anich then read a letter from Marty and Wanda Rimestad, “We would like to thank the Amery Schools administration and school board for keeping staff and students safe for the past 15 months by following the public safety guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 provided by the CDC and DHS. Sometimes in life you are called upon to do what is best for public safety and by doing so, put your own desires aside. That builds character and compassion and helps make a safe and respectful community of citizens. We should thank those who come up with ways to keep everyone protected and provide the best education and safest activities possible during a pandemic.”
April Boe approached the podium and thanked her children’s teachers. “You’re hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed. I support you and the entire staff of the Amery School District,” said Boe. She said that speaking at this meeting should not take away from that sentiment. She asked the board to, “At minimum publically declare and vote for our children to not have to be subject to mandatory masking in the fall of 2021.”
Boe said it was time for the board to declare mandatory masking to be over. “What started out as a questionable Public Health measure has turned into an experiment of complete social control,” she said.
She brought up the School District of Unity being the first in the area to cancel their school-wide mask mandate and said since then, they have had six cases per 1,000 in the district compared to Amery’s 14 per 1,000.
Boe said she was partially there speaking for district staff members who do not feel they can speak against the mask policy.
Mark Andren echoed Boe’s sentiments and said he had received a private message from a district employee was in support of those fighting the mask policy, but didn’t feel they could speak about it publically. “When I hear that staff members are told that they represent the school and they are told what to wear when they are in public (masks) on their own time, that is wrong. When these same staff members are told that people in the community see you and your spouse in public and know who they are, so their spouse better mask up too, that is wrong. Our district employees should be free to decide for themselves how to best keep themselves and their families safe. They should also be able express their opinions publicly, through open communication and social media as well, as many in this room feel free to do,” said Andren.
He then shared his frustration with social media comments made by board member Char Glenna, which he said told families they have the option to leave the district if they do not like the policies. Andren asked, “Is this the message we should be receiving from any member of the school board; if you don’t like it, leave?”
Student Ella Williamson thanked the board and administration for making the hard decisions they were faced with this school year. She said some of her favorite things about Amery is that it is a close and tight-knit community where people are always talking, interacting with each other and making you feel welcome. “However, some members of our community are putting that at risk by talking negatively about individuals and the school district. Regardless of what the school district does, it never appears to be good enough. It is one thing to feel strongly about an issue, it is another to personally attack and post that on social media,” said Williamson.
Melinda Johnston said she and her husband felt the district should let families decide for themselves if they want their children to wear masks. She then read a petition that is being circulated, which reads, “We the parents, residents and taxpayers of the Amery School District are requesting you to immediately removed the requirement for face coverings in our school district. We believe that parents should be the ones making decisions regarding the individual health and safety of our children-not the school. It is unlawful and unhealthy to continue to require our children to wear face coverings.” The petition went on to say face coverings should be for emergency situations and that on public taxpayer property, people should be given the options to or not to wear masks.
Mara Stone said it has been a frustrating year for parents. “We have elected a school board that should be the voice of our parents and community, but instead of being our voice, they have let us down by not listening to a majority of parents. It is time to get our kids out of masks,” said Stone. She encouraged the board to give the kids the freedom they deserve for the last few weeks of school. Stone said many families would make the choice on what district their children will attend in the fall based on what the mask policy will be at Amery Schools. She said they should make a decision sooner rather than later.
Melissa Vierkandt said, “Those of us who are trying to get our kids out of masks are not stomping our feet because we are not getting our way. We are trying to protect our kids and are trying to do what we feel is best for our families.”
She asked, “As a school board, I thought your job was to represent the voting public? Who up there is representing those of us against this policy?”
Julie Vierkandt said the mask policy over steps civil liberties set up by the constitution. She also said children are not super-spreaders of COVID-19 and masks are actually having an adverse affect on them.
Dr. Shawn Doerfler, District Administrator shared that out of the 39 school that make up CESA 11, 30 districts (Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Birchwood, Boyceville, Chetek, Colfax, Cumberland, Durand, Elk Mound, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Glenwood City, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Osceola, Pepin, Plum City, Prairie Farm, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Falls, Shell Lake, Siren, Somerset, Spring Valley, Turtle Lake and Webster) have upheld their mask requirement. Nine (Barron, Cameron, Clayton, Clear Lake, Frederic, Grantsburg, Luck, Spooner and Unity) have made masks optional.
Doerfler said the district has followed guidance from Polk County Health, Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control. He also said the following supports continued wearing of face coverings: Amery Hospital and Clinic, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the school’s legal counsel Weld Riley Law Firm and Employers Mutual Company, which is the umbrella governance for coverage provided to the district by Leadholm Insurance.
Board member Glenna said leaving the district over a mask mandate seems like “Jumping the gun to leave a district that provides a lot of opportunities for kids. We love our kids here. We want them to be here, but I recognize people have choices.”
Board member Erin Hosking said she would like to hear from the administrative team what they think would be best for the last few days of school concerning masks.
High School Principal Josh Gould said, “This is going to sound like a cop-out, but I am certainly not as smart as the doctors and those who work for the CDC.” He said the last guidance he saw recommended face coverings through the end of the school year.
Board member Keith Anderson asked Gould how his building’s atmosphere is concerning masks.
“The kids have been doing great. Everybody is fatigued. The kids are fatigued, I’m fatigued-I am not going to lie to you Keith. Do I have high hopes for next year? Absolutely. Nothing would make me happier than to show up with nobody in masks next year,” said Gould.
Middle School Principal Tom Bensen said personally he agrees with the CDC about wearing masks until the end of the traditional school year, but not for summer school. He said if he had to guess, his staff would be about 85 percent in favor of masks through the end of the year and 15 percent against. “I do feel for the parents that got up here tonight. They have extreme passion for their children and I respect that. I understand what they are saying too,” said Bensen.
“I totally support the mask wearing,” said Intermediate School principal Oralee Schock. She said her students and staff has done an amazing job this year. She said she had not tallied her staff, so she could not give a percentage, but they had all been extremely cooperative.
Lien Elementary principal Cheryl Meyer said from her perspective, on the first day of school she was blown away by the staff, students and parents supporting the mask policy. She said she is so proud of her students, none of which threw fits over mask wearing and she just wants to get to the finish line of the end of the school year.
Brad Baumgartner of Pupil Services thanked all those who came to the school board meeting. “This is about communication and ideas. I really appreciate the passion of folks who come to a board meeting to express your ideas and opinions and communicate with the school district. He said he did support the CDC guidance of wearing masks through the end of the school year, but was hopeful they wouldn’t start off the next school year with face coverings.
Hosking said, “I completely understand that there are teachers and staff that are probably on both sides. I think there are parents on both sides. I think we have a stronger or a larger population that would like to see us change masks. I am open to changing things although I do not think we can change things tonight to immediately take action tomorrow. I think there needs to be information about changes if that was a possibility. I don’t want to see bullying or problems in the school if kids choose/don’t choose to wear a mask. I have heard it has been an issue at other districts. I want to see the school year end in a peaceful and positive way.” She said for change to be made some expectations should be made known.
Glenna said there are elderly taxpayers in the district who support the mask policy. She said the board’s job is to represent all district taxpayers, not just the parents. She said there wasn’t much left to the end of the year and though it wasn’t too much to ask to keep wearing masks for a few more days. She said she applauded parents who came to speak and who were passionate about their feelings, but, she said, “In this chair we are responsible for thousands of people.”
Board member Dale Johnson said, “I respect the people who came here tonight.” He said he gives them credit for sharing their feelings. “As a board member sometimes there seems like there is a lot of opposition to masks; here tonight maybe, but when I go out, get emails or calls or people stop me in the store-there are just as many people who want to keep wearing masks that don’t.”
“I’ll take my cue from spending the morning at the Middle School with Mr. Bensen and Intermediate with Ms. Schock. The kids came in with their masks and didn’t fight it. It was just part of the protocol. They are so good of an example to us. They just wear the mask and do not make a big deal about it,” said Anderson.
Board member Chelsea Whitley said they didn’t know for sure how many people had been vaccinated yet and said it seems to be split down the middle over masks/no masks.
Whitley said she felt like Hosking was leaning toward making a motion on the mask policy and said a motion could be made to make changes, but that never happened.
In other business,
A reorganization of the Board saw Keith Anderson becoming President, Chelsea Whitley becoming Vice President, Dale Johnson becoming Clerk, Char Glenna becoming Treasurer and Erin Hosking becoming Director.
Thus far, 18 students have applied to open enroll into the School District of Amery for the 2021/22 school year. 40 students have applied to open enroll out of Amery for the 2021/22 school year.
The first official day of school for the 2021/22 school year will be Wednesday, September, 1, 2021. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 will be an optional day. At the Elementary school the optional day will consist of classroom procedures, review of Warrior Way rules, review of daily routines and school pictures. The Intermediate school day will consist of teaching and reviewing PBIS expectations for around the building, review of daily routines and school pictures. The Middle school day will consist of rotating and meeting in all classes, going over expectations, attending applied arts classes, going over PBIS expectations, outdoor team building, a Warrior Way celebration and school pictures. At the High school the day will consist of a welcome assembly, block classes Warrior Times and school pictures.
Personnel action taken included the approval of the following:
New Hires
Maddison Bohrnstedt, School Psychologist
Lawrence Doten, Intermediate and Middle Phy. Ed.
Jacob Macholl, High School Science
Ryan Pease, Director of Transportation and Grounds
Mariah Rivard, First Grade
Zachary Severson, High School Science
Extra-Curricular Contracts
Jason Sargent, Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and Varsity Assistant Football Coach
Chuck Wellman, Middle School Football Head Coach
Resignations
Emily Beckman, Speech/Language Pathologist
Allen Carlson, Destination Imagination Co-Advisor
Katie Elmer, Elementary School Secretary
Megan Jensen, Special Education Paraeducator
Nicole Klopotek, Clubhouse Worker
Dustin McMurphy, AIM Advisor
Nathan McNaughton, 5th Grade Teacher
Juli Montgomery-Riess, Student Success Coordinator
Laura Sjogren, Drama Rama Coordinator
