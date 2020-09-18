Editor’s note: To mark the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, interviews were conducted with living veterans. This is one in a ongoing series.
Paul Satterlund was in his first year of college in 1943, attending classes at River Falls when he enrolled in a new program offered by the U.S. Navy. This decision would help him with his chosen career and his service would take him to China.
The V-12 Navy College Training Program was designed to supplement the force of commissioned officers in the United States Navy during World War II. Between July 1, 1943, and June 30, 1946, more than 125,000 participants were enrolled in 131 colleges and universities in the United States. Numerous participants attended classes and lectures at the respective colleges and earned completion degrees for their studies.
Satterlund was among those who enrolled in the program, receiving his training at Marquette University. “It was an accelerated program where I completed a four-year degree in just three years,” Satterlund recalls. The students went to class year-round.
After completing his degree, Satterlund did his Navy training at San Diego. After basic, Satterlund spend eight months in San Diego working as a dentist.
He was a Lt. Junior Grade. Satterlund’s 24-month service in the Navy was divided in three eight-month stints. After San Diego, Satterlund spent eight months on the island of Guam as a dentist. Satterlund’s final stint was eight months on a troop transport ship that was stationed near mainland China.
“We were stationed there to be of aid to the Nationalist Chinese in case the communists would attack,” he said. An attack never came during his service time and Satterlund was able to see Shanghai, Beijing and the Great Wall of China during his eight-month stint. He was struck by the abject poverty in the nation.
Satterlund left the Navy in 1949, returning home to Amery and joining his father’s dental practice. He retired in 1988.
Satterlund married his wife, Shirley in 1953. The couple have five children: Shelley, Bonnie, Nancy, Lori and Dan. They have 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He turned 95 this year.
