Amery’s Summer Thursdays concert series
Please join us for another lovely summer concert in Amery, WI at Michael Park Pavilion as we present Patchouli - The Award Winning Folk and World Music Performers from Maidenrock.
Thursday July 30, 2020 at 6 pm. Food served by BF Street Kitchen Food Truck.
Patchouli is masterful at their craft and it will be great to hear their beautiful relaxing music.
For more info please visit:
