Make sure to shine your crowns before the first Wednesday of each August. It was announced during the August meeting of the Amery City Council that the first Wednesday of each August is now “Queen’s Court Day.”
During the Public Comment portion of the meeting, council member Tim Strohbusch introduced the current Amery Royalty who were guests, which included Miss Amery Ally de la Cruz and her princesses: First Princess/Miss Congeniality Ella Williamson, Second Princess Kelsey Oman, Third Princess Madilyn Heinn and Fourth Princess Emilie Koenig.
“So far this year, my year as Miss Amery can be described as the following: exhilarating, exciting, emotional, amazing, scary, but overall the most amazing opportunity that I have ever been given,” said de la Cruz. She said the pandemic has allowed for the court to be creative with coming up with ideas to stay involved in the community.
Strobusch said, “The court has a lot of traditions, but unfortunately a lot of those traditions were not upheld this year, so on behalf of City Council and on behalf of the Mayor, we are starting a new tradition tonight.”
He handed each member of the court a plaque and a gift card on behalf of Chet Johnson Drug.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Paul Isakson made the actual declaration of “Queen’s Court Day.”
