Take a moment to step away from the frigid winter air and step into Amery’s Farm Table to be warmed by the work of local artist Gregg Rochester. Love of the Land II is a current show featuring paintings by Rochester. He feels the artwork on display through January, is a good representation of what he does. “I am a landscape painter and I take my inspiration from the land. I was raised in Wyoming and South Dakota and I painted some of that landscape, but I am especially attracted to the Wisconsin landscape because rolling hills that are depicted in some of my artwork. I also love the fields and woods,” he said.
Rochester explained something unique about his artwork is that he does not have any representations of humans in his paintings. He said, “You do not see buildings or telephone poles. I try to keep it very void of human stuff because I think there is a very profound effect that being outside in the pure landscape has on us. It is a healing effect and a balancing effect. So if we riddling it with human influences, our eye tends to pull to those things instead of to the land itself.”
When asked if he feels he has always been an artist, Rochester said he thinks he has. “I come from a family of artists. My grandfather and my mother were artists, so I have always been around it.” He said early on he tried other expressions such as music, writing and silver-smithing, jewelry and pottery. It wasn’t until he was 40 years old that he started painting.
Before dabbling in painting, Rochester was a clinical psychologist who had attended Dakota Wesleyan University, receiving a B.A. in English and psychology. He received graduate degrees in clinical psychology from Indiana University.
Rochester said he started “goofing around” with hand painting clothing. “I have always enjoyed seeing artistic things on T-shirts and found there were things I wanted to see on them, which I hadn’t yet. I found out how to use fabric paints and do that and I started trying all kinds of things. I was painting everything from a landscape to a portrait of an old man. I actually started to do some commercial work with it too, working with Coldwater Creek for awhile.”
Rochester recalled a conversation with his mother where she told him, “You need to quit with this clothing crap and start painting paintings.” He said she set him up with a wonderful artist who trained him everyday for a month. “Of course I did not paint the way that he did, but he trained me in a lot of the elements. That was what launched it. Within three or four years it took off.”
Clothing has not been the only non-traditional form of painting Rochester has worked on. He has painted on furniture and bicycles. His bicycle art was displayed at Farm Table a few years back in a show entitled, “Le Tour D’Art.” He said, “I just thought one day it might be kind of fun to paint a bike. And then I thought, ‘This is cool, I think I’ll do another…and another.’” The Farm Table purchased one of the colorful bicycles and has it on display in the building.
He has done several bike-painting seminars in Toronto, Canada. “Somehow or another they found me on the Internet. There is a bicycle contorcium for people who are into biking. They asked if I would come and teach them how to paint their bikes and I said I would give it a shot. That grew into about five or six more of them. They all did really interesting custom paint jobs on their bikes. The key was teaching some that had no idea about painting, but had to work with what they could do. Some of those turned into very interesting designs.”
He still dabbles in a variety of art forms. “My grandfather’s art was interesting. He painted whole walls. He did murals of birch forests in people’s homes and was really well known for it. I do some of that kind of thing too. I have a wall in my basement that is all done in Lake Superior stones and driftwood. So I occasional do some mosaic sorts of things too.”
He does custom artwork for people as well. People have commissioned him to paint the farms they grew up on. “But custom does not mean I will paint a picture of their motorcycle. I still have to have the license to paint what I do,” he said. He said a big share of his business is commission work, but it isn’t always specific. “They might say they want a scene in a certain size, with certain colors and I come up with something.”
Rochester was once honored as “Wisconsin Artist of the Year”, by TOSCA (Theater, Opera, Shakespeare, Culture & Arts), a Minneapolis-St. Paul publication. His landscapes grace the walls of hundreds of homes, workplaces, public buildings, and health care settings, including the office of Senator and Presidential candidate, George McGovern, in the McGovern Center for Leadership and Public Service.
Rochester has enjoyed the multiple times he has had his work display at the Farm Table. “This is a really fabulous gallery because it is spacious and can handle big paintings. The light is great and you can have enough space between the pieces,” he said. His work was also featured at a Farm Table hosted book signing of “Loved and Loving, A Guide for Prayer,” written by award-winning authors Jacqueline Syrup Bergan and Marie Schwann, CSJ. The book’s cover art was taken from a painting by Rochester and an original painting used for the cover was display at the signing event.
Rochester’s work is available to be viewed during anytime the Farm Table is open. If interested in buying any piece of artwork, people can let a staff member know. He has cards available there if people would like to contact him about having custom work done.
