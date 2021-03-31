All information is subject to change. This article will be updated through the duration of the project.
Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 a.m.
The first water shut off is today. The A-1 crew is laying the first piping on Keller Avenue. Once in place, the next water turn off should be when your building is connected to the line. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.
Elm Street is open as a cross street today.
Looking at the map from yesterday’s post, the only possible traffic detour, at this point, is along Riverside. Please allow an extra 5-10 minutes if using the detour.
Tuesday, March 30, 10:00 a.m.
Day #1 was a rough day to say the least. The Public Works Department and Amery Community Club are working hard to simplify signage and identify individual businesses.
ROAD CLOSED means CLOSED to all traffic. Please do not move the barriers.
Keller Avenue is CLOSED to ALL traffic from Hyland Street to Center Street. Keller Avenue is open at Central (Dairy Queen), Elm Street (Noah Insurance) and Memorial Drive (Amery Auto Supply). This is subject to change as the Gas Company moves along Keller Avenue.
The following intersections at Keller Avenue that are currently CLOSED in both east/west directions are:
Hyland, Burman, Tower, Maple, Birch, Center
Traffic seeking access to downtown businesses on the west side of Keller should use Harriman Avenue. Traffic seeking access to downtown businesses on the east side of Keller should use Riverside.
County Road F is open in both directions.
Don’t forget that WPCA (93.1 FM) is offering (free of charge) to have the 9:45 a.m. time slot available to business owners to discuss how to get to your business and any construction promotions (no advertising please). Please call Bob at (715) 268-9722 to schedule an appointment. Mayor Paul Isakson is on the air weekday mornings at 8:30 a.m. with project updates.
As always, please watch your speed on these residential streets.
Tuesday, March 30, Press Time
Road construction started Monday, March 29. Keller Avenue is closed from south of Oak Street to Broadway Street.
There is limited access to businesses on Keller Avenue from the streets of Tower, Center, Baker, Central, Elm, Warren, Memorial and Broadway.
The following Keller Avenue intersections are CLOSED: Burman, Maple and Birch. The closure will be for 2-4 weeks. The crews will work to get Burman open as soon as possible.
The main alternate route from the north will be Keller Avenue through North Park to Riverside Boulevard to Center Street to the alley behind Lamperts to Central and back to Keller Avenue.
The Project
The project starting point was changed because the culvert on the south end of Keller near the Auto Parts store cannot be replaced until after June 15th per the Wisconsin DNR.
Keller Avenue is a State Highway and there are many specific things that need to be addressed due to that fact. The official detour will be Highway 8 to Highway 63 to Highway 64 and back to Highway 46. The main goal of the detour is to bring larger trucks safely around the construction.
The downtown area will be very congested for the next few months. Mill and overlay will begin in June from Dental Arts to York Park and to the south from Broadway to Kwik Trip.
The project is scheduled for completion mid-September.
Gas Line Update: The gas company states they have approximately 6 weeks of work remaining as they move to the south.
Updates can be heard each morning on WPCA radio 93.1 FM as Bob Zank chats with Mayor Paul Isakson ion the air weekday mornings at 8:30 a.m. with project updates.
All information is subject to change. This article will be updated through the duration of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.