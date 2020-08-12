The new Amery, WI Summer Concert Series at Michael Park Pavillon has been very enjoyable for the community.
“Safe & Sound” Plan Features Great Music, Friendly People & Social Distancing
Please join us for a wonderful evening of music with a very entertaining and talented group visits Amery Summer Thursdays - Retro Soul & Big Mike are REALLY good and fun,” says coordinator Woody McBride of Genius Of Fun Events & Production. “They will play and tell interesting music history stories about everything from the Beatles, the Blues, R&B and Rock N Roll of the 60s & 70’s"
“The key words are “Spread Out - Be Safe - Enjoy the music outdoors. We have worked with input from three area city governments, the Polk County Health Department and local officials to create a COV19 safety plan to move forward with the concerts and talented musicians. Fresh air and great music will help lift people’s spirits - in a lovely spacious socially distanced public park,” says McBride. “We have a better than average sound system for our events and everyone can spread out and hear everything just fine.”
We give you the best in everything from the Beatles, the Blues, R&B and Rock and Roll of the 60's and 70's!
McBride coordinates geniusoffun.com and successful summer concerts and events in Barron, St Croix Falls, Forest Lake, MN and other communities in the region. “Bring your own lawn chair and snacks, spread out, relax and enjoy,” he adds.
Sponsorship spots are still available to help underwrite some of the performers for this year, please contact the coordinator for more info. Sponsor levels are affordable and the benefit are many.
The City of Amery’s beautiful Michael Park and its pavilion/band shell is an excellent location to host the events. "The city wants everyone to have a fun time while being part of safe practices,” says Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer, Office Manager.
Updates and more info on the Facebook event page - visit:
