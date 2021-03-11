Arguments were heard last week via Zoom in front of St. Croix County Judge Edward Vlack in regard to a temporary restraining order filed as part of a Jan. 21, 2021 lawsuit against Polk County regarding the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST).
Plaintiffs named in the case are Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail, Inc., James Judkins and Denise Kaye. Christa Oliver Westerberg and Aaron Dumas of Pines Bach LLP are representing the plaintiffs. Andrew T. Phillips and Matthew J. Thome are representing Polk County.
According to circuit court documents, the plaintiffs seek review of Polk County resolution 02-21 on Jan. 19, 2021. This is the resolution that added snowmobiling and horse riding to the trail at certain times of the year.
The court filing said, "After the trail was acquired, a master plan was prepared for the trail in 2004 to ‘represent the strategy of Polk County as well as various trail advocates and user groups and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources…for the development, operation and maintenance’ of the trail.” The plan provided for nonmotorized and motorized uses on separate trail treads and stated the DNR would prepare an environmental review related to the plan.
The attorneys of the plaintiffs argue the county board did not keep within its jurisdiction when it approved Resolution 02-21 and the plan. The Master Operating Agreement (MOU) required the County to coordinate and prepare the plan within two years of March 22, 2018, the date the cooperative easement was conveyed. The plaintiffs argue the county did not do so and lacked authority to prepare the plan outside of the two-year window. According to the plaintiffs, the county additionally lacked authority to conduct planning for the trail because that duty is reserved to the DNR under Wisconsin law. The filing states “the role of political subdivisions like counties is to develop land use plans that preserve rights of way for future trails and to ‘participate in’ DNR planning.”
The plaintiffs’ attorneys also argue the county exercised its will and not its judgment and did not base its decision on evidence that reasonably supported approving Resolution 02-21 and the masterplan. “The county approved a plan that is by its own admission is ‘low’ for safety, presents multiple safety risks and will not attract the very users it is intended to accommodate, like equestrians,” the filing states.
The filing also says the county board “failed to follow its own rules in Ordinance 13-20, because Resolution 02-21 lacked a fiscal estimate, despite the plan anticipating future costs like building the rustic winter trail and ski trails, installing signage, and new facilities for snowmobile users and equestrians.”
Vlack opened the March 5 hearing saying, “I am not emotionally involved.” The judge said he jogs, snowmobiles and rides ATVs occasionally. He warned both sides should be sure their statements were, “100% squeaky clean correct.”
Vlack wondered if a temporary restraining order prohibiting snowmobiles from the trails was necessary at this time. “It is 64 degrees here, just saying,” said Vlack.
A plaintiff claims having snowmobiles so close to the property where they lived could be harmful to their health and the judge wondered what proof they had of that. He also wanted proof from both sides claiming that changes to the trail could hurt or improve the City of Amery economically.
Attorney Westerberg said the City of Amery was against the changes to the trail and Vlack asked why they were not a part of the lawsuit. It was also asked if the DNR should be part of the lawsuit.
“I love my job. I have been doing it for 46 years and I rely on facts and law,” said Vlack. He decided to take a few days to make an oral ruling.
As of press time, no ruling has been announced.
