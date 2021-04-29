Members of the Amery City Council met as a Committee of the Whole April 20 to discuss a variety of topics including recycling, Amery Internet issues and Summer Thursdays.
Recycling
City resident Gloria Lansin spoke with council about the Watermans recycling contract. She said contrary to what had been discussed at City Council, residents do pay for recycling as part of their city garbage bill. She wondered how much of Waterman’s recycling fee that he had to pay to Polk County was actually from Amery.
He responded in January it was $900.00 and $975.00 in February.
Lansin said in a few weeks the results from an independent recycling study concerning the recycling center in St. Croix Falls would be coming in. “The County spent $20,000 on this study to see what they are going to do with it,” she said.
Lansin said when Watermans picks up the recycling, they do not take it all to the recycling center and she wanted to know if that was acceptable with the city’s contract. She said they keep the cardboard and do not recycle it at Polk County. “I think that needs to be clarified in his contract,” she said.
“I do know coming down the road, there are going to be new regulations from the EPA and Interior Department, so we are all going to have to be made aware of the recycling. I have been talking to some of the Womans Club people and I think our main emphasis in Amery should be plastics because that is the worst thing there is,” Lansin said.
She said the Womans Club would be coming up with a recycling educational plan and presenting to the city council. “I think we all need to work together as a city, as organizations, everyone needs to work together on this to help protect this earth because there is not going to be anything left of it soon,” she said.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom thanked Lansin for being an advocate for recycling. “The issue here is that we have two methods of recycling in Amery, one is the blue containers the county uses (behind the fire hall), which there is no cost for. The other is Watermans pick-up and they have to factor that (new County tipping fees) into their total bill. Somebody has to pay for that truck. It doesn’t run around for free. January 1, it went from no cost to $70 a ton onto a truck that is basically taking stuff that didn’t get put in the blue dumpsters.”
He said the alternatives were to either only use the blue dumpsters and let the county pick them up for free or charge the residents to have Watermans pick up.
Lansin said the blue dumpsters are always full. Van Blaricom responded he thinks more than just Amery residents are using them.
Lansin, “Do you want people to throw things in the trash then?”
Van Blaricom said, “No.” He said he just didn’t want to foot the bill for people who were driving into town from the lake and bringing their recyclables to Amery.
Dick Waterman and the Mayor met earlier that day and Isakson said they had discussed proposals to bring to the City concerning the cost of the county tipping fees.
“Nobody said we are going to stop recycling, we are just going to handle it a different way,” said Waterman.
Council member Sarah Flanum questioned whether the garbage bills to residents really did still charge for recycling or not, as she thought that had possibly changed.
Mayor Isakson said less than ten percent of Amery’s population was having Watermans pick up their recycling. He suggested for now, until the county makes a decision on their recycling center on highway 8, that Amery recycles by residents bringing their own recyclables to the blue containers. Watermans pick-up would temporarily not be available.
The council decided to put it on the agenda for full council to make decsions on recycling pick-up and whether or not it was their responsibility to reimburse Waterman for tipping fees.
Internet
In what seemed like an ironic twist of fate, the Internet was down at city hall and Internet issues were on the agenda that evening.
“I think when we think about Amery and wanting to expand for more businesses and people remote working, which I believe is going to be the future; if people can’t have consistent and reliable Internet, they are not moving here,” said Leonard.
He said this is a solution that could take years to fix. “Every day we wait is one day longer to fix it. So now is the time to start the discussion of where we go from here,” said Leonard.
He said he didn’t feel like he was the only one frustrated with the Internet in town. Council member Eric Elkin agreed Internet was an important part of making Amery an attractive place to live and work. “It would be great if we could figure out a way with Northwest to make that happen,” he said.
Council member Tim Strohbush said changes in the world, especially over the past year have caused more and more people to use the Internet more than ever.
They agreed Northwest Communications should be invited to a future meeting, when Mike Jensen and Scott Jensen from Northwest Communications walked into the room.
Scott said, “We have fiber to every business in town that wants it. We also have cable modem, which right now is 100 mega download for anyone that wants it, quite honestly I am not seeing a whole lot of people asking for more than 100 meg.”
He said their goal for the past few years has been to get rid of DSL. He said their cable system has room for growth and bandwidth expansion. He said someday they will get to all fiber.
Mike said they were reluctant to totally take away DSL as it is a cost effective option for people who do not use the Internet as much.
The two explained people who use a lot of Internet need something more than DSL.
Elkin pointed out that Internet is always one of the first things people complain about. He said in New Richmond they point the finger at Frontier. It is not only a Northwest issue; people always tend to point the finger at whoever the small box local provider is. He asked, “How do we make it better? How do we make people understand there is a path out of that?”
Mike said fiber and cable is more expensive than DSL, but works better.
Mike said it is going to take them five to six more years to get fiber into some remote rural areas.
Leonard let Jensens know he wasn’t broaching the Internet issues as a “What is Northwest going to do about it?” but instead, what could they do collectively to help the situation.
Summer Thursdays
Council members looked at the schedule for Summer Thursdays, the music program set to take place in Michael Park. The city paid $14,000 to the program. Committee President Chad Leonard asked if they have a future plan for funding or if they always plan to come to the city and ask for $14,000-$20,000 to make it happen. City Administrator/Clerk-Tresurer Patty Bjorklund said the program director, Woody McBride had not shared what his future plans were with her. Mayor Paul Isakson said the city’s investment was to help get it started and hopefully in the future it will pull in more sponsorship.
Department Head reports
During reports Bjorklund shared the April 6 election went well. She said both Polk County and the City of Amery would be doing away with touch-screen voting machines. “They have outlived their useful life. We are currently using what is called an ice machine. This machine feeds a loaded paper ballot into the machine and records. Before the next Presidential election, we can explore through the County for other options,” said Bjorklund.
Police Chief Tom Marson said they have continued to have an uptick in calls concerning juveniles, including a recent incident where an officer was bit on the hand while restraining them.
“Our staff has spent additional time in the detour area addressing speed and stop sign violations,” he said.
Marson also discussed the junk vehicle and miscellaneous junk ordinance. He said, “If you have a junk vehicle that is not running or up to date on registration, please take care of it. If you have other unsightly items such as old tires or scrap piles, please clean them up as well. We want our city to be neat and clean.”
Public Works Director Jeff Mahoney said the crew has been assisting with the street project. He also said the city dump will be open the first weekend of May and will be open the first and third weekend of every month through November 9a.m. to Noon.
The crew is working on getting docks in and city parks will be open May 1.
Library Director Amy Stormberg said library staff was excited to tour the new City Center building. They library has busy with many programs and circulated 4,160 items for the month of March.
