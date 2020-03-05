Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.