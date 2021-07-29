A recent recall attempt of two members of Amery’s Board of Education has not produced the number of signatures needed for a recall election to be held.
A recall petition was initiated on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (the day after the May Board meeting) for Amery Board of Education members Keith Anderson, Char Glenna, Dale Johnson and Chelsea Whitley.
According to Wisconsin State Statute 9.10(2)(s):
“Any local elected officeholder who has served a minimum of one year of the term for which he or she was most recently elected, as of the date the recall petition is offered for filing, can be recalled.”
Board members Keith Anderson and Char Glenna could not be recalled from the School District of Amery Board of Education as they were reelected to their present positions on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and therefore, have served less than one year of their term. Board members Dale Johnson and Chelsea Whitley were eligible for recall.
The petition read as follows
“We, concerned parents of the School District of Amery, submit this petition to recall from the office of Amery School District Board of Education, Chelsea Whitley/Dale Johnson, for the following: As a member of the Amery School District Board of Education, Chelsea Whitley has failed to discharge the duties of a school board member in the following manner:
1.Under “Board Powers and Responsibilities” listed on the school district website, specifically responsibility #3; Adopt effective policies after discussing problems and issues with the district administrator and hearing from staff and citizen committees. The school board, with Whitley as president, stated in a meeting in the fall of 2020 (in the PowerPoint presentation) that masks would be recommended, but not required. Despite overwhelming feedback from the parents of students surveyed in the fall, in a private school board meeting one week later, Whitley/Johnson and the board voted unanimously to require our students to wear masks, ignoring the wishes of the parents of the students surveyed Amery School District.
2.Under “Board Powers and Responsibilities” listed on the school district website, specifically responsibility #1. Make sure student educational development is the central concern of board policies and the district’s administrative rule. With the promotion of critical race theory which promotes the ideology that the most important thing about an individual is their race. This type of teaching has no place in our schools. I have seen handouts that have been sent home with 8th grade students that discuss social identity that divide categories into “Dominant identities within this category” and “Subordinated identities within this category.” These teachings are not for student educational development and therefore, based on the aforementioned responsibility of the school board, have no place in our district. As a member of the board, Whitley/Johnson should know what curriculum is being taught in our district and this should never have been approved.”
Wisconsin State Statute 9.10(1) directs that, “The petition must contain the signatures of qualified electors equal to at least 25% of the vote cast for the office of Governor at the last General Election held within the same district or jurisdiction as that of the officeholder. The filing officer is required to determine, and inform any interested person upon request, the number of signatures required to recall an officeholder of that district or jurisdiction.”
There were 60 days allowed to collect signatures on the petition. The deadline to turn in those signatures was Monday, July 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. A total of 1,087 signatures were needed to initiate a Recall Election. The recall group did not turn in a petition with the required number of signatures. Therefore, there will not be a Recall Election.
Dale Johnson and Chelsea Whitley will serve the rest of their Board of Education term. They are up for reelection in April 2022.
