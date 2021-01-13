MADISON, Wis, - Representative Gae Magnafici, (R- Dresser) released the following statement in response to Governor Tony Evers’ State of the State address.
“Things are looking up for Wisconsinites. There is an end in sight to COVID-19, a vaccine was created in record time, and our community came together to help each other this year.
That’s not to say that everything is perfect. As a nurse, I’ve been disappointed to see Governor Evers’ slow vaccine rollout. A vaccine is our ticket out of COVID, which means the speed of administering the vaccine is the difference between life and death for small businesses. I urge the Governor to work with his local health departments, and end this mismanagement.
I’ve been contacted by countless constituents who went without Unemployment Insurance due to Governor Evers’ backlog. I was happy to see that he fired Secretary Frostman, but we need to ensure it cannot happen again.
Luckily for Wisconsin, we’re in a fiscally sound place, despite the pandemic. The upcoming state budget is going to be filled with tough decisions, but thanks to good budgeting by Republicans in years past, it won’t be too tough.”
