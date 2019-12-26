Soldiers and quilts could have a few things in common. They can both be proud to show their true colors, they can be strong but soft and they can always scrap together when times are tough.
The two were brought together Friday December 20, when representatives from Amery’s American Legion Post #169 brought hand made quilts as a thank-you to Veterans living at Willow Ridge, Golden Age Manor and Amery Memory Care. The blankets were made by the quilters from Amery’s First Lutheran Church.
At Willow Ridge, Bill Pierce, Mark Jacobson, Jerry Olson and Steven Scheidler from the American Legion presented the quilts to residents along with a card that read, “For defending our freedom…you have given yourself in so many ways. We appreciate you more than words can say and we thank you for defending the country that we love.”
Pierce represented the United States Navy; Jacobson the Air Force; Olson and Scheidler the Army. They presented quilts to Veterans from each of those branches.
Receiving quilts were Duane Beaudot, a machinist in the Navy for two years; Asa Steen a veteran of the Air Force; James Sigsworth of the U.S. Army who was Infantry during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969; Darwin Litzell, a veteran of the Navy; Charles Frank, also a Navy veteran; Mervil Heins of the Army Reserve from 1962-1969; David Javis, a Medic Corpsman in the Navy; Walter Monson, a Corporal Airborne Paratrooper with the Army from 1944-1946; Charles Pahr, a WWII 3rd Class Carpenters Mate with the U.S. Army; Raymond Mork, who was a Army Corporal in 1953-1956 during the Korean War. He was an Infantryman who drove jeep for superior officers, worked in commissary and trained officers in radio communications and Keith Crowe who served in the Navy from 1954-1956 as a Petty Officer stationed in Norfolk, who maintained weaponry on the ship “Randall.”
Stories were swapped between all of the veterans about the places around the world they served, ships they manned and rifles they shot. It was a morning that honored camaraderie between the soldiers gathered together.
Wanda Johnson was there representing the quilters from First Lutheran Church. “It is an honor to be here with you people who all served so valiantly. If it weren’t for you, we would be here, so thank you very much. We quilt once a week and we try to make as many as we can. We usually send them overseas, but this year we decided we wanted to keep them local, so we did. We hope they keep you nice and warm,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.