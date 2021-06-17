The moment many people have been waiting for will be here in a few short days; Amery’s beloved Music on the River (MOTR) series is back.
This would have been the tenth year of MOTR, but last year COVID-19 caused a pause on the program. The previous year, weather took a toll on the event’s eighth season.
MOTR was started 10 years ago as a small project and has grown to a large event. It has featured a variety of local artist and large bands that have travelled from the Twin Cities.
The concerts kick off this Friday, June 18, with The Good, The Bad & Funky taking the stage at 7 p.m. The 10-member band plays funk, soul and R & B. With sounds similar to Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, the band says they wow midwestern dance crowds with world-class vocals, a blazing five-piece horn section, the most soulful rhythm section north of Memphis and a fresh take on old and new soul-funk classics.
Opening the show from 5:00p.m.-7p.m. is Boston Haas & The Hot Mess, a local band from the Hammond area.
Friday July 16, Amery welcomes back Kyle Tennis and the Riverside Hitmen. The band claims their mission is to bring people together and build community through unforgettable music and entertainment experiences. Kyle Tennis and the Riverside Hitmen cover all decades and genres. The cream of the crop in cover bands will most definitely get listeners on their feet. Concert attendees can look forward to dancing to jams from Bruno Mars to Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Maroon 5, Adele, AC/DC, The Temptations, P!nk, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Pharrell, Tom Petty, Sam N Dave, Taylor Swift, Prince, Etta James, Meghan Trainer, Van Morrison, Queen, Johnny Cash, Justin Timberlake and hundreds more.
The Hitmen take the stage at 7 p.m., Opening at 5p.m., will be the Everettt Smithson Band. The band was formed in 2005 and included Everett Smithson on harp and vocals, Phil Schmid on guitar, Jeremy Johnson on drums and Bill Black on stand up bass. The sidemen had played together for a long time and had toured with Big George Jackson, Gary Primich, RJ Mischo, Kim Wilson, Bo Diddley, the Senders and many others. In 2006 Everett’s wife Kathy Smithson hopped on board with her accordions and added a creole sound.
Friday, August 20, Hitchville takes the stage at 7p.m. The band has quickly solidified them among the upper echelon of regional talent. Under the leadership of dynamic lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe, the group’s trademark harmonies, down home personalities, and kinetic stage energy leads to an unforgettable live show in which the band has worked tirelessly to produce.
The group’s highly anticipated sophomore album “Soundtrack to Life” is now available everywhere. It includes their first iHeartRadio #1 single “Even When It’s Bad It’s Good”, as well as their newly crowned 2nd iHeartRadio #1 single “Love is the Road.” This project was 4 years in the making, with songs written by some of Nashville’s biggest hit-makers. Over the past few years, fans have come to know to expect the unexpected at a Hitchville show.
Local band Gravel Road will open the show that evening at 5p.m.
Organizers are excited for this year’s line-up. They said all of these bands were booked for last year and by contract could have been paid without playing. They were all kind enough to roll their contracts over to 2021.
The Cruisin’ Car Show is also back, along with fantastic food and drink from area vendors and clubs.
Although parking may seem a bit trickier this year, there will be spaces for attendees.
No masks are required, but people are welcome to wear them if they choose.
