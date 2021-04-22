The change of Wisconsin’s mask mandate has seen the debate over masks become a hot topic in many area school districts. Amery was no different during the public comment portion of the April 12 Regular meeting of the Amery Board of Education.
The first to speak was Stephanie Jansen. “I have spent the last week reaching out to parents in the community, some of which have joined us here today. I have listened as parents shared the unique struggles families have faced around these forced mandates,” she said.
Jansen said parents not being allowed in schools, lack of logic around quarantines, multiple quarantines and mask reprimands were causing students to struggle.
She brought up that when families were surveyed in the fall, a majority was not in favor of masks being mandatory in schools. “As the district pulled the rug out from under our feet and the Board voted against parent’s wishes, many were optimistic that these mandates would be short lived. But here we are today nearly nine months later,” said Jansen.
Others sharing some of Jansen’s sentiments included Julie Vierkandt who said, “I am also asking to re-evaluate the mask policy. The Board’s power and responsibilities are number one to make sure the student’s educational development is essential concern of the board policy’s and District Administrator’s rule. Number three is to adopt policies after discussing problems and issues with the District Administrator and hearing from staff and citizen committees.”
Vierkandt mirrored Jansen’s words pertaining to the results of the parent survey where a majority were against a mask mandate. She talked about the different phases the district went through, first making masks mandatory for staff only, next at certain times for students and finally mandatory for all, partially due to the Governor’s mandate, which is no longer in effect.
“People should have the choice to choose if they want to wear them,” said Vierkandt.
She suggested the school send out a new survey to see how families currently feel about the topic.
Joseph Vierkandt said, “Some of the things I find that are disappointing are really taking an affect on parents. It goes down to leadership and it goes down to transparency, communication and the inability to bridge a gap of information between parents and this board is really saddening to me. When you have parents who feel that their voice isn’t being heard and they are being oppressed, we have issues. In some ways I think it comes across more like a dictatorship rather than a democracy.”
He went on to say, “If we don’t start moving things back at some sort of pace, the pendulum is going to swing and people will not respect or trust you.”
Vierkandt said if board members were not willing to listen to concerns from parents, they could be replaced. He said he only saw two names on the recent school board election ballot and encouraged others to step up to the plate. “If you feel like you are not being heard, replace these people.”
Some students of Amery High School spoke with different views. Senior Kelsey Oman spoke first. “As we all know the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently lifted the mask mandate. Hearing this news was relieving and unsettling for me at the same time. A sigh of relief for myself because it means we are nearing normal life again, however it was a little unnerving because the next six weeks are filled with things I so desperately long for as a high school student. A little bit over a year ago, my friends and I had picked out our Junior Prom dresses and had begun making plans for a fun day with our dates. On a day like any other, we were told we would be out of school for two weeks and we didn’t step foot into a school building until the first day of our Senior year this fall. Last spring was full of let downs for my classmates and I.”
She went on to say that although adjustments had to be made, she was happy with how this year has been going and enjoyed the events that were able to take place. She thanked the staff for their hard work. “They have not only been teachers, but personal mentors, child advocates, sanitization specialists, COVID contact tracers and social distancing experts,” said Oman.
She expressed that although prom coming up next week would look a little different, kids were still excited. Other exciting events coming up are band/choir performances and graduation. She said the Class of 2021 would be devastated if people could not participate due to COVID related issues and although wearing a mask is not fun, it is necessary for events to take place without illness. Oman said, “I am asking everyone to continue wearing face coverings for the sake of the Class of 2021 especially.”
Fellow Senior Jenna Hendrickson said, “It hasn’t been easy, but we are moving forward and have been moving forward all school year. Because of the safety guidelines, we have been in school and in-person for almost the entire school year.”
Hendrickson also highlighted upcoming events set to take place for high school students. She said, “I believe we are where we are today because we followed the safety guidelines and measures to the best of our ability. It hasn’t been perfect, but it has been working. No one likes wearing a mask, but science proves that they help. If wearing a mask in school increases the chances of the upcoming in-person concerts and other Senior events including graduation, then we need to continue doing what we are doing for just a little while longer. Let’s continue moving forward rather than increasing the chances of potentially moving backwards with additional student quarantines and cancelled events.”
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler shared information on what other area schools are doing in regards to the mask mandate. Out of 39 CESA 11 schools, which make up northwestern Wisconsin, five of them (Barron, Unity, Luck, Cameron and Frederic) have changed their policy to “masks recommended.” At the time of the school board meeting, the other 34 were requiring masks. Since last week, Clear Lake Schools has decided to switch away from masks being required starting May 1.
Doerfler cited the reasons Amery is keeping their mask requirement, which included following recommendations from the Polk County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control. Another reason was keeping all students eligible for spring events. Thirdly, he said not enough district students; families, staff or community members have been fully vaccinated yet, taking the chance of COVID spread.
Doerfler also shared the Middle Border Conference had recently met to discuss masks for spring sports. It was decided:
At competitions, athletes are required to wear a mask at all times except during warm-ups and during times they are directly participating in an event/game.
Coaches will be masked up at all times at competitions.
Masks are not required at practice for coaches and athletes. Coaches are asked to mask up if they cannot socially distance at practice.
Spectators are encouraged to wear a mask if they cannot socially distance.
School board member Char Glenna spoke to attendees, “I feel as an elected official of the schools it is important to address emails that come to us with concerns. It is important to address community members and their concerns.”
She said instead of doing that individually, she would address those present that evening. With her voice cracking from tears she said, “As long as I have been a member of this Board, for three years, I have not know of anyone to have a nefarious political agenda. I feel that the heart of this Board is that we want to do what is best for our students, our staff and our community. Forgive me; this is probably the hardest thing I have had to do at a board meeting. My heart is fully in this job. To listen to comments that this Board has some agenda to run is hard to listen to. We’ve heard about mental health and how important it is, I have looked at the Districts, I have talked to many people from the districts where they do not have masks right now and there is more increased bullying towards kids who are wearing masks and aren’t wearing masks as it goes in both directions. I certainly do not want to add to that culture here. I can only imagine what we see in our schools is a microcosm of what we see in our communities.
I’ve read the comments on Facebook, I have not commented on the comments I have seen on Facebook from adults. If adults are behaving this way on Facebook, I understand why kids are acting this way to each other. I want to choose to not be a part of that culture, I want to choose to be able to have a difference of opinion and be respectful of those difference of opinions.”
She said they had worked hard to re-open the schools this past fall. Glenna said, “If people only knew the sleepless nights the Board has had, the tears I have cried, how many times I have had conversations with members of our district on how to open schools, maybe the comments wouldn’t be so flippant.’
“We have compromised by changing the learning model to get kids into school. We know the most important thing is to have face-to-face education. I think parents know the most important thing is to have kids here and sometimes we have to make sacrifices we are not comfortable with in order for the greater good.’
“Our mask policy was written with the intent of being fluid as the cases and protocols change, not as the political mandates changed. We are trying. The mask mandate was just lifted a week ago. I ask that you grant us some grace to have those conversations.”
