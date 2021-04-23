Amery High School will host their 2021 Prom this coming Saturday, April 24. Here are some blasts from the past; a peek at some Proms over the past 54 years. Styles may have changed over the years, as well as the themes. The excitement of Prom goers is one thing that has stayed the same. It is especially exciting in 2021 after the cancellation of the 2020 Prom due to COVID-19.
