A year after COVID saw Prom being cancelled for area high schools, it was questionable what the Prom plan would be for 2021. Once the decision was made by Amery High School that Prom would be on, Journey Church jumped into action to assist those interested in attending.
Jen Luchtenburg, Journey Church Administrative Assistant, said, “I am part of an amazing Youth Ministry Team at Journey. During one of our planning meetings, we were discussing the idea of hosting an after-prom party. Since we weren’t sure how the details of prom “21” would be handled, especially because of COVID, we moved on to other items. I decided to toss out an idea I have been thinking about for a while. A FREE Prom Boutique for students that might have a hard time affording all that goes along with prom- the dress, shoes, jewelry and even suits. It all adds up and our team decided to give it a try!”
Luchtenburg said they were not sure if it would take off. “Would we have donations? Would students be interested? Sometimes you have to go for it and worry about the details later. We began advertising that we were taking donations. Slowly donations were being dropped off, but we did not advertise to students yet since we really didn’t have enough items to offer,” she said.
Their FREE Prom Boutique is happening on March 22nd, 3-7pm March 23rd, 3-7pm, March 24th, 3-6pm, March 25th, 3-7pm, March 26th, 3-7pm and March 27th, 9am-1pm. Luchentburg said, “Our team would have been excited to help just one student but so far, we have over 35 appointments!”
Luchentburg wanted to send a huge thanks to Linda Glenn of Luck, WI. Glenn contacted the church to say she had hundreds of dresses, shoes, etc. that she was willing to donate. Luchtenburg said, “Her and her friend had done something similar to this for a few years. Her husband became sick with cancer and passed away and she hasn’t been able to put the time needed into another event. She had been praying for someone to give these dresses to.” Glenn saw a small ad about the event in a local paper and acted on it. “With the help of some amazing volunteers, we loaded the Journey Church van, a trailer and a truck, twice with dresses and other items,” Luchtenburg said.
The church has dresses from size 0-24, women’s shoes in all sizes, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Luchtenburg said, “We have a few purses to pick from as well. We do have a limited number of FREE suits for men that were donated.”
She said Annisseua Custom Design and Tailoring reached out to them after seeing their flyer, asking if she could offer free minor alterations. “She is also offering a very nice tux rental for a great price. We will have a few drawings for those that attend. They could win a $50 gift certificate for a manicure at Pro Nails here in Amery. They could win a FREE prom updo from The Cut Above in Amery. They could win a free corsage and boutonniere from Stems From The Heart in Amery. Everyone that attends will also go how with a goodie bag from Journey Church,” said Luchtenburg.
Journey Church is still taking donations as well as appointments. Stop by Journey Church Tuesday-Friday, 8am-3pm to drop off your donations or call for a specific time, 715-268-2223.
To make an appointment, go to their website, journeychurch.city and click on Prom Boutique Appointment right on the homepage.
Students from all schools are welcome to come.
Location of event: Journey Church, 131 Broadway Street E. Amery, WI 54001
Luchtenburg said, “We want anyone that comes to of course look and feel beautiful or handsome on the outside for their prom but more importantly we want them to know that God created them, He knit them perfectly together and each one of them is precious and loved by Him. Journey is a great place to come and learn about who God is. We hold in person worship service at 9am or watch online on our YouTube page, Amery Journey Church. We also have an awesome Wednesday night program that meets when school is in session. We offer a free family meal at 5:45pm and we offer Kids Club and DW Youth Group from 6:15-7:30pm. Anyone is welcome to come! We would love to see you!”
