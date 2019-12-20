Bing Crosby once said, “Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it white.” Over the past several weeks, area churches have had their little parish blessings share the reason for the season in area church Christmas programs. The youngsters have prepped hard and it looks like we will have a very white Christmas.
The three-point parish of Deronda, Little Falls and Trinity Lutheran Churches rotate their annual Christmas program each year. This year, it is scheduled for December 22 at Deronda at 9:30 a.m. during a combined service with all three congregations attending.
Eileen Flatten said they usually allow about a month to prepare for the big program. She said, “The program is chosen by the two members on the education committee from the church where the program will be held. All six education members of the education committee (2 from each church) assist with the actual program and practices. We don’t usually repeat a program because we have the luxury of material from three churches!”
This year they have 26 children participating, ranging from ages three through sixth grade. Part of what makes these programs so heart warming to watchers is that they never go exactly as planned. No matter how hard the adults coordinating them try. A lot of preparation does go into making sure the show goes as smoothly as possible.
“Preparation begins early on looking at programs and trying to decide what would work with the children we have. Then we check with the church office and Pastor Lori regarding the date. The office helps with putting our information in the newsletter and including it in the church bulletin. We also email parents and post on Facebook when we will be starting our practices and remind them how important it is for the kids to attend all practices,” said Flatten.
Next, parts are assigned, scripts are copied and sent home with children to help memorize lines. The first couple rehearsals, they run through lines and practice any songs the children are going to sing as one large group. Flatten said, “With having all six education committee members in attendance, along with some volunteer parents and grandparents, we are able to break into smaller “character” groups and run through that groups specific lines with them. Since we have a lot of younger children, a lot of time is spent trying to keep them entertained when they have down time. At the beginning of one of our last practices, we spend some time fitting costumes on each character. We also coordinate refreshments after the performance.”
Hiccups are bound to happen and they roll with them. Flatten said, “One year, we had a young girl hike her dress up under her chin and start pulling up her tights in the middle of the performance. Another year, our “Mary” decided while holding baby Jesus to spin his head around and around while she was holding him! We’ve had kids get sick on the day of the performance, so another child had to read their lines. We’ve also had kids show up just for the performance and want to be a part of the program, so we improvise and find a way to fit them in. Last year the older students read the bible story while the younger kids were silhouettes behind a white screen. One of our shepherds couldn’t stop yawning and it was very visible to the congregation!”
She feels the program is important because it is a real opportunity for ministry. Even if it doesn’t go perfectly, the children usually have a great time leading the congregation in the retelling of the Christmas story. “It’s a time for the kids to take the lead and be a part of our church family,” Flatten said.
At Amery Free Lutheran Church, they start preparing for their yearly Christmas Program in the fall and begin practice in November. Kendal Bauer said, “The ages of our children range from preschool to sixth grade. We feel that having a Christmas program is a wonderful opportunity for the children to dig in deeper to the unfolding of Christ’s birth, for them to tell the story themselves in combination of various mediums (acting, narrating, singing, etc)- but we also see this as an opportunity to see and engage with parents/relatives who do not normally come to church and share the birth of Christ and His message with them.”
If you are still hoping to catch a program this year, you can catch the one in Deronda and the Christmas program at Redeemer Lutheran. Redeemer’s program is Sunday, December 29, at 9:30 a.m. The Sunday School children will sing and portray the Nativity scene as part of the Adult Choir Cantata Service that morning. Cathy Loverude said, “This service provides an opportunity for children to learn and celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
She shared they have had as many as 50 children in the Children’s Christmas program through the years. She said, “We would start practicing the Sunday after Thanksgiving to prepare for all of their speaking parts, songs, and finger plays. Ladies Aid would also have their Christmas Bake sale on one of the Saturdays when we would practice and the shoppers were lined up to the door for Sandbakels, Rosettes, Pizzelles, Christmas breads and many other cookies. It was all gone in an hour!”
