Just eight months after it’s opening, there has been an inquiry about a potential buyer putting housing on the site of the Amery Dog Park.
During the August City Council meeting the subject was brought up during a Parks and Rec committee meeting summery.
“If you follow city council, you are probably aware it was not without some travail to get it there and set up. Of course after it was for sale for 10 years without any buyers or biters, and now we have an interested party,” said council member Rick Van Blaricom.
He said the discussion between the city and dog park organizers has always been that if the parcel ever sold, the city would take care of the responsibility of moving it.
“I want to say this is all still speculative. No decisions have been made by the purchaser. They have looked at it and it is at least under discussion,” Van Blaricom said.
He said discussion to date has been there could be a possibility of moving the dog park to Soldier’s Field.
Van Blaricom said he encourages people to mull this around a little bit. “Whatever your feelings are about it, either get back to me, as the Chair or one of the council people or Patty at City Hall and let your feelings be known,” he said.
“We are excited about the possibility of a multi-unit housing project there,” said Van Blaricom.
He then shared there has been discussion but no action on the possibilities of putting the South Twin Beach on the market as a residential lot. “Van Blaricom said, “Once again it is just speculation, but we have not put any money in the beach in several years.”
During the Parks and Rec Committee meeting held July 27, council member Chad Leonard asked if there are city-owned properties that are potential sales. He used South Twin Beach as an example.
Van Blaricom said the beach is being vandalized regularly, including the raft.
In other Parks and Rec business, Van Blaricom shared the new North Park bathrooms will soon be delivered.
